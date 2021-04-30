At the MonDakAt the MonDakSummer Art Camps start in June. There are four age groups and two separate sessions for each one.
Participants will complete a variety of art projects and enhance their creativity and skills Camps include an art show on Friday from 6-7 p.m. (open to family and friends of the students) featuring artwork from camp.
For more information or to register, call 406-433-3500. Space is limited.
Camps will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
An exhibit titled Unbridled Happiness will open May 4 at the Mondak. Unbridled Happiness is this year’s Custer County Traveling Art Show from the WaterWorks Art Museum.
Sunday, May 2Pedals & Pints Poker Ride 11am. Bicycle Poker ride on a Sunday afternoon. We will register and start at the Town Pump then the Tap house, Elks, Ranger and Rod Iron with the obligatory stop at the Club and wherever else we deem necessary.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 3The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, May 7
Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 8St. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person.
Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host the Matthew House Picnic Dinner Fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. A free will donation will be taken. All proceeds go to the Matthew House. The public is invited.
Sunday, May 9The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a Mother’s Day Breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon. Moms eat free.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 10The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, May 11The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon at the Richland County Extension Office. An agenda will be sent prior to the meeting.
Friday, May 14
Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 15
Sidney Lions Club — 50th Anniversary Celebration. Social hour starts at 5p.m. with Prime Rib Dinner, Program, and Dance to follow. Ticket available on Eventbrite til May 1st. Find details on Sidney Lions Club Facebook page or https://tinyurl.com/mzyj8hkf.
Sunday, May 16
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9a.m. Bike Blessing Veterans Park, weather permitting. Social Ride to follow. FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 17
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Thursday, May 20
Richland Red Hatter will meet at the Taphouse for lunch at 11:30a.m. Please RSVP to Sylvia 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613.
Friday, May 21
Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, May 23
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 24
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, May 28
Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 29
The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering will start with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Connie Gjermundson from Taylor, North Dakota as emcee.
Sunday, May 30
The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering continues with a Cowboy Gospel Singing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and a program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Bob Petermann from Wixaux, Montana as emcee.
Friday, June 4
The Annual Rockin Your Heart Weekend begins with team roping. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend continues with a 5K/10K Beef Run at 8 a.m. followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. The event concludes with the Annual Cattleman’s Ball beginning at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
Wednesday, June 9
The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Saturday, June 12
Sunrise Festival of the Arts — Downtown Sidney
Saturday, June 19
Vision of Hope Autism Awareness 5K Run/Walk. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. Starts and ends at Peterson Park (near Lone Tree Creek). More information www.emmaushouse.co
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9-1-1 Hero Run. Watch for posters. Or follow on FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.