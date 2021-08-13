The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and the Brewfest Committee have announced plans for the 2021 Bakken Brewfest. The Brewfest, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will return on Saturday, Sept. 4 and attendees will see some changes to this year’s event.
The first change attendees will notice is the price. The price for a general admission ticket is only $30 per person and the price for a VIP ticket is only $50 per person.
VIP ticket holders will get early entry, giving them two full hours to sample the beer before general admission ticket holders are allowed in. Along with early entry, VIP members also get the official Brewfest growler, a free shot of boozy ice cream and entry to win one of two fully loaded coolers filled with beer, Brewfest swag and brewer merchandise galore.
The committee has also invited five food trucks to participate in the event as well. Food is not included in the ticket price. The food trucks scheduled to be at the event include Coast to Coast Cuisine and Catering (Billings), Jeab’s Thai Food (Williston), Jer Bears Sno Shack (Williston), Baby K’s Bar-B-Q (Sidney) and the Chamber of Commerce’ “boozy” ice cream stand.
The Brewfest will also include all new games and other surprises.
Music for the event, which runs from 7-10 p.m. (5-10 p.m. for VIP members) will be provided by Mighty Big Jim.