The 2022 Bakken Brewfest, slated for Friday, April 15 at the Richland County Event Center will feature over 50 microbrews, ciders and wines mostly from Montana and North Dakota.
“We’ll also have a few select brewers on site with 1035 Brewing, Meadowlark Brewing, Beaver Creek Brewing, Busted Knuckle Brewing, Tounge River Winery, Laughing Sun Brewing, Stone Home Brewing and Missouri River Breaks Brewing,” said Chamber Director Kali Godfrey.
Of course, attendees will want a little food with their brews and The Ranger Longue and Casino will be catering the Bakken Brewfest with some of everyone’s favorite appetizers.
As this year’s event is happening right in the middle of the Easter season, the Briefest will feature an Easter Keg Hunt. The hunt will start at 7 p.m. with more than 500 Easter eggs hidden around the event center. Those lucky enough to find eggs will be able to swap them for a can of beer at the end of the night with options like Busch Light and Meadowlark’s Harvester available.
Along with the “keg hunt,” attendees can also try their luck at a cup flip game and test their putting skills at a three-hole miniature golf course or toss a few a corn hole corn hole bags while tossing a beer or two.
“Our emcees, JD and Alli Nelson, will keep everyone entertained throughout the evening with a little walking trivia as well,” said Godfrey.
VIP Tickets are also on sale for $75 and include a signature growler and early admission starting at 6 p.m. General Admission tickets are on sale for $50 with admission starting at 7 p.m.