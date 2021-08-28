The Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak is winding down summer operations but still have a full schedule of events area residents can participate in.
A 30-Day Beef Raffle will be held throughout September. Raffle tickets are $25 each and each ticket purchased is good for an entry into September’s daily drawing for a beef-themed prize. Thanks to the generosity of businesses, individuals, and local ranchers, The BGC has many great prizes ranging from gift certificates to a 1/2 beef. Each $100 purchase also enters the ticket holder into a special drawing for a whole beef. Tickets are available for purchase at the Club or online by texting bgcbeef21 to 76278 or going to our website beef2021.givesmart.com.
The Annual Color Race is back as well. Color Race 2021 is back live this year and will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m. and followed by a free BBQ. The race will begin and end at Peterson Park, located at the intersection of 11th Street SW and 9th Avenue SW in Sidney next to the old Reynolds building. Early bird registration is $25/person or $100/team (up to six members) through Sept. 1. Starting Sept. 2, registration will be $35/person or $125/team. Early bird registrations will include a themed t-shirt. After Sept. 1, t-shirts will only be included while supplies last. All proceeds benefit out-of-school programs and community outreach. To sign up for the race, go to https://tinyurl.com/4m95msy8
Sponsorships are also available. Please contact the club at 406-433-6763.
Along with these events, there are also several options for creating opportunities for families in need by providing a full or partial scholarship for various programs.