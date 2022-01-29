The Northeastern Arts Network 2021-22 Big Sky Concert Series welcomes Acoustic Eidolon on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Consisting of Hannah Alkire (cello and vocals) and Joe Scott (double-nick guitjo, ukulele and vocals) this musical duo performs original music, covers and weaves stories of the music and their travels and life between songs. Their passion and energy draws one into their musical realm with humor and poignancy. Both performers are recognized internationally for their music and instrumentation.
Acoustic Eidolon’s original sound is created by the mixing of their diverse musical backgrounds and their unusual instrumentation including the one-of-a-kind double neck guitjo, an instrument of Joe’s own design praised by USA Today as a “beautiful harp-like sounding instrument … like nothing we’ve ever heard before.” The double-neck guitjo has 14 strings and Joe has developed his own style and technique, playing both necks simultaneously. Classically-trained cellist Hannah Alkire studied with G. Magyar of the Hungarian String Quartet and is recognized internationally for her stunning tone and emotional, impeccable playing and for taking the cello places it’s never been before. Their sound both new and nostalgic is described as genre bending. Drawing influences from Celtic, Americana, Folk and Flamenco. It is authentic and passionate. That’s why audiences of all ages and musical tastes consistently rave about this Colorado based duo.
This concert will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Season tickets and individual event tickets can be purchased at the door. For concert information contact Leann/MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500, Jill Wagner 406-489-4304, or Candy Markwald 406-488-4155.
The Big Sky Series is made possible in part by the Montana Performing Arts Consortium Presenter Development Program which is supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Montana Arts Council, legislative grant from Montana’s Cultural Trust, and WESTAF.