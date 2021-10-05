At the MonDakArt Enrichment Fridays started Oct. 1. The Art Enrichment Friday program is a great opportunity for kids to paint, sculpt, learn, and imagine. Kids will learn different art techniques, create their own masterpieces and have lots of fun doing a variety of art activities. Sessions are held on Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with six classes per session. For ages 6+. Space is limited, so call 406-433-3500 or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/5xd2kncx.
An exhibit titled Deana Novak: Jack of All is opening on Oct. 5. This show is about being a curious artist. Per Deana, “I struggle with the idea I should pick something and stick with it. Realizing I am truly a Jack of all trades I have designed this exhibit by curating mini shows of groupings of works done in all of the mediums and styles I love to create in.”
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, October 6Merchants Bank in Fairview is reaching another milestone and the staff is preparing to celebrate with an open house. In celebration of a decade of service to the Fairview area, an open house is planned from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stop by to visit with the friendly staff and enjoy a complimentary lunch.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve potato soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 7The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 8The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 9The Emmaus House Art Festival will take place from 12 noon. until 5 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a Mexican Dinner for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 10Richland Youth Hockey’s online registration is open for all age groups 4-18 years old. Skaters 6 and under can register for two month sessions running November-December 2021 and January-February 2022. Equipment rental is available through RYH. Visit www.richlandrangers.org to register your player and for additional information. Contact Tim Averett with questions 406-489-0169.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, October 11The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 12The Richland County Pachyderm Club will be having its monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 12 over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club. The guest speaker will be Commissioner Jeff Essemann from the 2020 Montana Districting and Apportionment Committee.
The Wellness Way Approach to Inflammation will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Board of Officers meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve tomato soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 14Sidney Young Professionals will host a Bewitching Book Exchange from 6-8 p.m. at the SIdney-Richland County Library. SYP will be touring the library and learning about the recent updates to the library as well as hosting a book exchange. Attendees are asked to bring a wrapped book for the exchange and try their luck in the book cauldron as well. All extra books will be donated to the library.
Red Hatters are meeting @ 11:30 am-Sunny’s Restaurant . Please Rsvp by October 13th Call: Margaret 406-488-4613 or Sylvia 406-798-3882
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 15The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 16The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold its yearly cleaning and inventory day starting at 9:30 a.m. All members are invited to help.
Sunday, October 17Richland Youth Hockey’s online registration is open for all age groups 4-18 years old. Skaters 6 and under can register for two month sessions running November-December 2021 and January-February 2022. Equipment rental is available through RYH. Visit www.richlandrangers.org to register your player and for additional information. Contact Tim Averett with questions 406-489-0169.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, October 18The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group will meet at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 19A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from noon-6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 7th St. SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Women of the Moose supper at 5 p.m. and a membership meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, October 20The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Knoephla from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 21The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23A 90th Birthday celebration will be held for Delores Frison.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Music to follow.
Sunday, October 24Richland Youth Hockey’s online registration is open for all age groups 4-18 years old. Skaters 6 and under can register for two month sessions running November-December 2021 and January-February 2022. Equipment rental is available through RYH. Visit www.richlandrangers.org to register your player and for additional information. Contact Tim Averett with questions 406-489-0169.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, October 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Board of Officers meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve beef stew from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Childrens’ Halloween Carnival from 1-3 p.m. All children will receive a “Tommy Moose” Halloween bag.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a chicken fried steak dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 406-433-3017. Music to follow.
Saturday, November 6Froid Lutheran Church will host a Lutefisk Supper from 4-7 p.m. The meal includes lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, lefsa, buns and many other Scandinavian goodies. The cost is $18 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Preschool and under are free. The church is located at 309 Main St. in Froid.