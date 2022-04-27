At the MonDak
Youth Art Show - The 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools and runs March30-April 30. Patrons can view works by the area’s talented youth and also vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division. The Youth Art Show is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Friday, April 29
Emmaus House will host their annual women’s retreat April 29-May 1 at Badlands Ministries in Medora, North Dakota. This year’s retreat’s theme is “Walking With Elijah Through Solitude and Silence.” Anyone who cannot attend Friday is encouraged to come on Saturday morning. Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 25 to Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m
2022/23 Eaglette Dance tryouts for grades 8-12 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m at Central Elementary Gym. Contact: Weslie 406-480-0444.
Saturday, April 30
The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter will hold their annual Eastern Montana SCOOTFEST Bike Show at the Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 (12 and under free). Enjoy vendors, booths, kids activities, bike rodeo, poker walk and motorcycle events. The Biker Ball featuring the Relics starting at 9 p.m. at the Cattle-AC. Call Dawn Guenzi at 406-939-0183 to register or for info.
May 1
The Annual Savage Community Center Meeting and free will spaghetti feed will be held at the Savage Community Hall noon-2 p.m. Please stop by to support the community hall.
Monday, May 2
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Wednesday, May 4
The Fairview Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Trades Persons Fair from 9-11 a.m. at Fairview High School. Trades people such as plumbers, electricians, equipment operators and more are in high demand. The tech industry is always looking for employees. The fair is an attempt to connect students with local businesses that can best explain the rewards of a career in those fields. It is also designed as a job fair where people seeking work can connect with businesses looking to hire. There are far more businesses in Fairview than most people realize so the public is encouraged to attend the fair and meet the people who could fix a plumbing or electrical problem, or whatever they may need. Spaces are free but limited. Anyone wishing to showcase their business and connect with students and potential customers may call Chamber president Ray Trumpower at 406-489-2624 or email him at trumpwer@midrivers.com.
Saturday, May 7
St. Matthew’s Spring Fling semi-formal dance for students in grages 6-8 will be held from 7-11 p.m. at St Matthew’s Parish Center.The cost is $10 per person. Dress Code: Boys - no jeans, shorts or t-shirts; girls - no shorts or pants. Modest dresses are encouraged. The dance is a lock-in for safety. Students may only leave early if picked up by a parent. For info call Colleen Haralson at 406-482-2680.
Tuesday, May 10
The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Thursday, May 12
Miss Penny’s Creations hosts a Paint for a Cause Paint’N’Sip at the Ranger Lounge from 6-8 p.m. 50% of funds raised will benefit the 2022 Eastern MT Walk. See Facebook for more information and to RSVP.
Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at South 40 in the Richland Room at 11:30. RSVP by May 11 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882.
Saturday, May 14
The Sidney Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. There will be vendors from all over Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Early Bird tickets allow entry at 8 a.m. are available for purchase at the gate for $15.00. General Admission hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.00. Children 14 and under are free.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Lonsdale Luau will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge. The event is a free will donation dinner with entertainment provided by Polynesian Dancers “Ali’itasi Productions.” There will be live auction items donated by Friends of Tioga. Contact Rhonda at 406-480-0850.
Monday, May 16
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Friday-Saturday, June 3-4
The 2022 Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend sponsored by the MonDak Area Stockgrower’s Association will feature the Run for the Brand 5K/10K, Team Penning and the 10th Annual Cattleman’s Ball. The event is held at the Richland County Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Saturday, June 4
Murder of the High Wizard. An evening of murder mystery dinner theatre benefitting Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early. Go to afsp.org/EasternMT for more information.
Monday, June 6
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, June 14
The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Monday, June 20
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, June 28
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, July 12
The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Friday, August 19
An apiary adult field trip is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Fairview. See what the buzz about bees is all about on a trip to Fairview Honey. Adults only.