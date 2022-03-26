At the MonDak
Onestie Krieger — Features paintings in oil and acrylic by Williston-based artist Onestie Krieger through March 26.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Ongoing
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Sunday, March 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
March 28-29
Final dates for Sidney Summer Girls Fast Pitch Sign-ups are March 28-29 from 5-7pm at the Sidney Middle School Cafeteria. This program is for all girls ages 5 to 18 as of January 1, 2022. For more information, call Terri Moore at 406-480-9649.
Monday, March 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 29
Watford City, North Dakota writer and musician Jessie Veeder has released her first children’s book, “Prairie Princess” featuring beautiful oil painting illustrations by Williston artist Daphne Johnson-Clark. The Sidney-Richland County Library is hosting an author meet and greet, reading, signing, music and creative activity for all ages featuring Jessie Veeder on March 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about developing safe food products with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Byron Chaves-Elizondo. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Paint for Post Prom with Miss Penny at the Ranger Lounge at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and 50% will be used to help defer the cost accrued in planning and putting on Post Prom. Please RSVP to Penny Filler prior to the event. Pricing includes all supplies, the full food and drink menu will be available for order at your cost.
Friday, April 1
The Knights of Columbus will hold a Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, located at 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
The Eagle Foundation invites you to Bunny BINGO at the Taphouse Bar & Grill at 6 p.m. This adults only night of fun helps raise money for teacher grants. Contact the Foundation for details.
Saturday, April 2
The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.
Monday, April 4
Richland County Adult Softball Association men co-ed slow-pitch adult softball signups will take place at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 7 p.m. Contact Art Herman 406-480-9885 or Brandie Azure 406-480-0508 or contact through the Richland County Adult Softball Facebook page.
Wednesday, April 6
Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 6-8
St. Matthew’s Parish and the Knights of Columbus are inviting everyone to attend Sr. Gaudia Skass’ talks on Divine Mercy at St. Matthew’s Parish.
Friday, April 8
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
Saturday, April 9
The Richland County Boys & Girls Club will hold their annual Kentucky Derby Gala. This year’s theme is “Talk Derby To Me” and tickets are available at discounted prices through March 25 by texting BGCDerby22 to 76278 or online at BGCDerby22.givesmeart.com
Sunday, April 10
Emmaus House will sponsor the annual Palm Sunday Procession at 1 p.m. The event, which commemorates the beginning of Holy Week, will begin in the IGA parking lot and proceed to St Matthew’s Parish Center. Following the procession there will be a light lunch with a free will donation. All are welcome to participate. Participants are asked to bring palms if they have them. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
April 13
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 15
The 2022 Bakken Brewfest will feature over 50 microbrews, ciders and wines mostly from Montana and North Dakota. This year’s brewfest will have more beers than ever featured. VIP Tickets are on sale for $75 and include a signature growler and early admission starting at 6 PM. General Admission tickets are on sale for $50 with admission starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
A celebration of life service for Jim Burch will be held at the VFW at 2 p.m. All are welcome to come in remembrance of Burch’s life.
April 20
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 29
Emmaus House will host their annual women’s retreat April 29-May 1 at Badlands Ministries in Medora, North Dakota. This year’s retreat’s theme is “Walking With Elijah Through Solitude and Silence.” Anyone who cannot attend Friday is encouraged to come on Saturday morning. Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 25 to Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or
Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
Thursday, May 12
Miss Penny’s Creations hosts a Paint for a Cause Paint’N’Sip at the Ranger Lounge from 6-8 p.m. 50% of funds raised will benefit the 2022 Eastern MT Walk. See Facebook for more information and to RSVP.
Saturday, May 14
Be sure to come check out the Sidney MT Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market Saturday May 14 at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. There will be vendors from all over Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Early Bird tickets allow entry at 8 a.m. are available for purchase at the gate for $15.00. General Admission hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.00. Children 14 and under are free.