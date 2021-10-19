At the MonDakArt Enrichment Fridays started Oct. 1. The Art Enrichment Friday program is a great opportunity for kids to paint, sculpt, learn, and imagine. Kids will learn different art techniques, create their own masterpieces and have lots of fun doing a variety of art activities. Sessions are held on Fridays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with six classes per session. For ages 6+. Space is limited, so call 406-433-3500 or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/5xd2kncx.
An exhibit titled Deana Novak: Jack of All is opening on Oct. 5. This show is about being a curious artist. Per Deana, “I struggle with the idea I should pick something and stick with it. Realizing I am truly a Jack of all trades I have designed this exhibit by curating mini shows of groupings of works done in all of the mediums and styles I love to create in.”
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, October 20The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Knoephla from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 21The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23Customers who ordered apples and/or pears during the annual Kiwanis fruit sale will be able to pick them up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fruit may be picked up one block north of Action Auto at the Johnson Hardware storage building.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Music to follow.
Sunday, October 24St. Matthew’s Church will host their annual Fall Dinner from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The meal will include turkey and dressing with all the trimmings (including pie). The cost is $12 per plate, with children 5 and under free. The church is located at 310 7th St. SE in Sidney. For more information on the church go to www.stmattsidney.com
Customers who ordered apples and/or pears during the annual Kiwanis fruit sale will be able to pick them up between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Fruit may be picked up one block north of Action Auto at the Johnson Hardware storage building.
Richland Youth Hockey’s online registration is open for all age groups 4-18 years old. Skaters 6 and under can register for two month sessions running November-December 2021 and January-February 2022. Equipment rental is available through RYH. Visit www.richlandrangers.org to register your player and for additional information. Contact Tim Averett with questions 406-489-0169.
Monday, October 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Board of Officers meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 27The MonDak Heritage Center will be offering a beginner’s scarf knitting class at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-membners.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve beef stew from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29St. Matthew’s Catholic Church will host a Halloween Costume Dance at the Parish Center Gym from 7-10 p.m. for students in grades 6-8. Admission is $10 per person. Refreshments will be served and those in costume can enter to win a door prize. The dance is a lock-in event. Students will be allowed to leave early if picked up and signed out by a parent. Health safety guidelines will be followed to prevent the spread of disease.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Childrens’ Halloween Carnival from 1-3 p.m. All children will receive a “Tommy Moose” Halloween bag.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a chicken fried steak dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 406-433-3017. Music to follow.
Sunday, October 31Reynolds Market will hold their annual Halloween Costume Contest at 2 p.m. for ages infant to 12 years old. There will also be a family group costume contest. Prizes will be awarded. Also the Sidney Jaycees will host a Trunk or Treat after the contest in the Reynolds’ parking lot.
Saturday, November 6Froid Lutheran Church will host a Lutefisk Supper from 4-7 p.m. The meal includes lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, lefsa, buns and many other Scandinavian goodies. The cost is $18 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Preschool and under are free. The church is located at 309 Main St. in Froid.
The MonDak Heritage Center will hold Open Studio Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All ages welcome. Price varies depending on medium and size.
Thursday , November 18Turkey Bingo at Eastside Elementary in Fairview
Tuesday, November 23
Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
Wednesday, November 24The MonDak Heritage Center will host a pottery glazing class (truck and tree) at 6 p.m. The cost is $50.
Tuesday, December 7
