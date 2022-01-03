At the MonDakThe 31st Annual Miniature Art Show is currently exhibiting at the MonDak Heritage Center. One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, January 5The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve broccoli cheese soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, January 7Her Inspiration and GLOW UP 2022 will meet at the Meadowlark at 6:45 p.m. for inspirational insight. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of their choice: one magazine, dress for success or their daughter, mother, sister or friend. All donations go to the organization. Go to http://www.herinspiration.org/her-events.html for more information.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family night movie from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with free popcorn. Candy and drinks will be for sale. Bring a pillow and blanket if you wish.
Saturday, January 8The Sidney Jaycees will host The Rise to Power on the Campaign Trail Murder Mystery at the Sidney Elks Lodge with doors opening at 5 p.m. RSVP tickets can be purchased by messaging the Sidney Jaycees Facebook, with Crystal at Carquest, Amanda at Tractor Supply, Kayla or Wayne at Wick Kid Repair, or Harleigh at Power 95. RSVP tickets are $25 for couples and $15 for singles. Day of event tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 5 p.m. January 8th, with couples being $30 and singles being $20. Attire for this event will be Montana wedding attire. Social hour will start at 6 p.m. with finger foods served and the Elks will have the bar open. This event is for 21 years old and over.
Sunday, January 9The First Lutheran Church of Savage is hosting its annual Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner from noon — 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 10The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, January 11COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic from 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Richland County Health Department. Vaccines available are: Moderna — two-dose, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) — one-dose, and Pfizer — (two-dose for 12 and older). No appointment is necessary. Bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. You will spend as much as 30 minutes or longer at the clinic, including a 15-minute monitoring period following vaccination and any other unforeseen wait time Call 406-433-2207 with any questions.
Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 12The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve cheeseburger soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday,
January 14Shea Avenue will be doing a pop up shop at Bella Rebel in Sidney, MT from 4pm-7pm. Bring your friends, sister, mom or someone who you know loves clothing. Snacks + beverages will be available.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 16The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 17The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center will honor several excelling businesses and individuals within the community during the Annual Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The annual banquet is a networking opportunity for the business community and celebrates the creativity, longevity and innovation of our own. An Italian meal will be catered by The TapHouse Bar and Grill and a cash bar will be available.
Awards this year include Past President, Educator of the Year, the Agriculture Award, the Horizon Award and the Entrepreneur Award. The most distinguished award, The Sunrise Spirit Award, will be presented to the family of late board member, Jeremy Norby. Tickets are on sale at the Sidney Chamber for $40.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, January 18Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, January 19The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve tomato soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, January 20The Richland Mad Hatters will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club. RSVP by Jan. 19 to Silvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613
Friday, January 21Burns Creek Inn will host Coyote Hunt 2022 Jan. 21- 23 with 2-3 person teams. The cost is $100 per team. Registration at the BCI on Jan. 21st from 5-7 p.m. Rules meeting and Calcutta to follow. Call Chris Peterson for other information at 406-480-0217.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 22The Gary Buckley Medical Benefit fundraiser will be held at the Richland County Event Center beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction from 5-7 p.m.; a free will donation supper at 6 p.m.; a live auction at 7 p.m.; and a cash bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. All proceeds from this event assist with continuing medical expenses as Gary and Linda travel to and from Glendive and Billings for medical care. Gary was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2021, which has spread to his lungs and liver. For more information on this event, please contact: general questions- Melissa Buckley at 406-489-3806; auction donations- Travis Morrill at 406-480-9514; marketing and volunteers- Madina Sult at 406-853-4954. If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to help, an account is set up at Yellowstone Bank under “Gary Buckley Benefit.”
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Meet N Greet at 11 a.m. Members and the public are invited to learn what the Moose organization is and their local activities and community service projects.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Sunday, January 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, January 25Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve knoephla from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, January 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 31The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.