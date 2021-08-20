At the MonDakExplore the 40th Annual Quilt & Needlework Show at the MonDak! The show runs from September 1 to October 2 and features dozens of quilts and needlework from local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists. Marvel at the fine detail of each piece and vote for your favorites. Prizes awarded to the top three vote-getters in the People’s Choice Awards are $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.
Interested in entering your work in the show? View the prospectus at https://tinyurl.com/4cwhtfzc
A exhibit now open at the MonDak Heritage Center is a collection of works by Max Schorer. Max Schorer’s Pop Cars features colorful, pop culture characters. From the North Dakota Art Gallery Directors Association. The exhibit will be at the MonDak Aug. 4-Sept. 4.
The Mondak Heritage Center is recognizing the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo with a special display at the MonDak Heritage Center. This exhibit features stories and photographs from the MDHC Collections and runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 30. Stop by to check it out.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, August 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, August 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards for members and qualified guests at 3:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24The Richland County Health Department is offering the COVID-19 vaccines each Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m.
The Moderna 2-dose vaccine is approved for those 18-years-old or older.
The Pfizer 2-dose vaccine is approved for those 12-years-old or older. Limited supplies are available so fall the number below to reserve a dose.
The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) 1-dose vaccine is also available but those requesting this vaccine should call to verify availability.
Anyone with health insurance is asked to bring their insurance card with them.
Call 406-433-2207 for more information.
Thursday, August 26The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests at 6 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
Esprit will host a Mission Rejuvenation event from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature Opus plasma resurfacing, Sculpsure bodyscaping, Botox, Juvederm, Vi Peel, specials, swag bags and sips & snacks.
Friday, August 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
Tuesday, August 31
Saturday, September 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Tuesday, September 7
MOPS (Moms of Pre-Schoolers), a Christian-based international organization for moms who are expecting through pre-school, has scheduled a playdate for 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in Sidney.
Thursday, September 9
The Sidney Young Professionals is hosting a Candidate Round Table from 6-8 p.m at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Join the Sidney Young Professionals for a Candidate Round table. All of the local candidates who will be on the ballot this November will be present to answer questions in small groups ahead of voting.
Saturday, September 11
The Boys & Girls Club of the Mondak’s annual Color Race will be an in-person this year and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Participants who register by Sept. 1 will be provided a white themed t-shirt. The course begins and ends at Johnson Park located at the corner of 11th Street and 9th Avenue SW in Sidney. Participants can also participate virtually from any location. Participants may register as an individual or a team. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/259tfvcu
The city of Williston, North Dakota will host the XWA Air Show at 14151 Commerce Drive from 7 a.m.-noon. The event is free and open to all ages. The event features a fly-in and pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.; airplane rides ($25) and displays from 7-10 a.m.; Customs/Border Protection/Overland Aviation ribbon cutting 9 a.m.; and the air show from 10-11:30 a.m.
Friday, September 17
The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
Monday, September 20
Thursday, September 30
