At the MonDakYouth Art Show — The 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools and runs March30-April 30. Patrons can view works by the area’s talented youth and also vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division. The Youth Art Show is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, May 4The Fairview Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Trades Persons Fair from 9-11 a.m. at Fairview High School. Trades people such as plumbers, electricians, equipment operators and more are in high demand. The tech industry is always looking for employees. The fair is an attempt to connect students with local businesses that can best explain the rewards of a career in those fields. It is also designed as a job fair where people seeking work can connect with businesses looking to hire. There are far more businesses in Fairview than most people realize so the public is encouraged to attend the fair and meet the people who could fix a plumbing or electrical problem, or whatever they may need. Spaces are free but limited. Anyone wishing to showcase their business and connect with students and potential customers may call Chamber president Ray Trumpower at 406-489-2624 or email him at trumpwer@midrivers.com.
Saturday, May 7St. Matthew’s Spring Fling semi-formal dance for students in grages 6-8 will be held from 7-11 p.m. at St Matthew’s Parish Center.The cost is $10 per person. Dress Code: Boys — no jeans, shorts or t-shirts; girls — no shorts or pants. Modest dresses are encouraged. The dance is a lock-in for safety. Students may only leave early if picked up by a parent. For info call Colleen Haralson at 406-482-2680.
The Sidney Special Olympics Picnic Dinner Fundraiser will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
Monday, May 9Sidney Lions Youth track meet starts at 5:30 p.m. at Sidney High School Track. All elementary students welcome to compete in track and field events. Contact Mike Gear 406-480-9073 or go to the Sidney Lions Club Facebook.
Tuesday, May 10The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Thursday, May 12Miss Penny’s Creations hosts a Paint for a Cause Paint’N’Sip at the Ranger Lounge from 6-8 p.m. 50% of funds raised will benefit the 2022 Eastern MT Walk. See Facebook for more information and to RSVP.
Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at South 40 in the Richland Room at 11:30. RSVP by May 11 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882.
Saturday, May 14The Sidney Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. There will be vendors from all over Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Early Bird tickets allow entry at 8 a.m. are available for purchase at the gate for $15. General Admission hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5. Children 14 and under are free.
The Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
The Lonsdale Luau will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Free will donation dinner featuring island-themed fare and entertainment Dancers “Ali’itasi Productions”. Live auction items donated by Friends of Tonga. All proceeds go to tsunami relief efforts for Tonga. Contact Rhonda 406-480-0850.
Monday, May 16The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Thursday, May 19The Montana Eastern District Democratic US House Candidate Forum has been rescheduled for May 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW in Sidney. Candidates Penny Ronning, Mark Sweeney and Skylar Williams will be present to introduce themselves and answer questions.
Friday-Saturday, June 3-4The 2022 Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend sponsored by the MonDak Area Stockgrowers Association will feature the Run for the Brand 5K/10K, Team Penning and the 10th Annual Cattleman’s Ball. The event is held at the Richland County Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Saturday, June 4Murder of the High Wizard. An evening of murder mystery dinner theatre benefitting Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early. Go to afsp.org/EasternMT for more information.
Monday, June 6The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, June 14The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
The Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Monday, June 20The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, June 28The Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, July 12The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Friday, August 19An apiary adult field trip is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Fairview. See what the buzz about bees is all about on a trip to Fairview Honey. Adults only.