At the MonDakPaige Bowman Art Show- This show features glass and other artwork from artist Paige Bowman. Paige is a self-taught glass artist living in Savage. Her work has appeared most recently at art museums in Montana and New Mexico.
Carla Leland Photography Show- This photography show features images of ranching, cattle, horses, and classic Western life. Carla Leland is a western lifestyle photographer based in Western North Dakota/Eastern Montana.
One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, January 16The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 17
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center will honor several excelling businesses and individuals within the community during the Annual Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The annual banquet is a networking opportunity for the business community and celebrates the creativity, longevity and innovation of our own. An Italian meal will be catered by The TapHouse Bar and Grill and a cash bar will be available.
Awards this year include Past President, Educator of the Year, the Agriculture Award, the Horizon Award and the Entrepreneur Award. The most distinguished award, The Sunrise Spirit Award, will be presented to the family of late board member, Jeremy Norby. Tickets are on sale at the Sidney Chamber for $40.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, January 18
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, located at 310 7th Street SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
The Richland County Pachyderm Club will be holding its monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, at noon at the Sidney Country Club.
Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, January 19
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve tomato soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, January 20
A Business 101 Class will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Richland County Extension Office located at 1499 North Central Ave. in Sidney. The class is designed for anyone who is considering starting a business of their own and will also inform attendees how they might win $5,000 for a start-up or business expansion. The class is spearheaded by Richland Economic Development and the Wolf Point SBDC and will cover business plans and strategies such as critical structures, available tools, and why money is necessary before, during and after opening the doors. For more information or to register, contact Quincy Walter at 406-650-2524.
The Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club. RSVP by January 19th to Silvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613
The annual meeting of the Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars will be held at the Sidney Middle School teacher’s lounge at 5:30 p.m. Any interested community member is welcome to attend. The group is always in need of volunteer adults to serve on the board. If you would like to serve on the board, please email president Kelly Johnson at kjohnsn@midrivers.com or call 406-480-5126.
Friday, January 21
Burns Creek Inn will host Coyote Hunt 2022 Jan. 21- 23 with 2-3 person teams. The cost is $100 per team. Registration at the BCI on Jan. 21st from 5-7 p.m. Rules meeting and Calcutta to follow. Call Chris Peterson for other information at 406-480-0217.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 22
The Gary Buckley Medical Benefit fundraiser will be held at the Richland County Event Center beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction from 5-7 p.m.; a free will donation supper at 6 p.m.; a live auction at 7 p.m.; and a cash bar. Doors open at 5 p.m. All proceeds from this event assist with continuing medical expenses as Gary and Linda travel to and from Glendive and Billings for medical care. Gary was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in March 2021, which has spread to his lungs and liver. For more information on this event, please contact: general questions- Melissa Buckley at 406-489-3806; auction donations- Travis Morrill at 406-480-9514; marketing and volunteers- Madina Sult at 406-853-4954. If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to help, an account is set up at Yellowstone Bank under “Gary Buckley Benefit.”
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Meet N Greet at 11 a.m. Members and the public are invited to learn what the Moose organization is and their local activities and community service projects.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Sunday, January 23
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 24
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, January 25
Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve knoephla from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, January 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 30
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 31The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
February 8The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon at the Richland County Fire Hall.