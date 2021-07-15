At the MonDak
Bill Lord’s Prairie Rose, which begins June 9 and runs through July 31, is a photography exhibition, showcasing images of Northeastern Montana and Bill’s ranching partner Rose.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, July 18
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, July 19
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, July 20
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose vaccine at this clinic. The health department is located at 1201 W. Holly St. in Sidney. Call 406-433-2207 for more details.
The MSU-EARC/Richland Co. Extension's 41st Annual Field Day is July 20th. This year's in person Field Day features: 1) plant breeding; 2) weed disease and insect management; and 3) alternative or new crops and cereal forage. Morning refreshments & registration is at 8:00-8:30, the welcome & introductions at 8:30 and the tour begins at 8:40. Two Montana pesticide application credits are available for this tour. A steak-fondue lunch, sponsored by area businesses, will be served for attendees after the tour in the large conference room. The MSU Eastern Agricultural Research Center/Richland Co. Extension facility is located one mile N of Sidney on the E side of Highway 200. Phone 433-2208.
Friday, July 23
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, July 25
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, July 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Dr. Ryan Laqua and Dr. Michael Fink will be doing sports physicals at the Elks Lodge from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost of the physicals is $30, and the money raised from the physicals will be donated to Eagle athletics.
Tuesday, July 27
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Moderna two-dose vaccine at this clinic. Those receiving the Moderna two-dose vaccine should plan on attending an additional clinic 4-6 weeks later to receive the second dose. Dates for a corresponding second-dose clinic will be provided at the first clinic. The health department is located at 1201 W. Holly St. in Sidney. Call 406-433-2207 for more details.
Dr. Ryan Laqua and Dr. Michael Fink will do sports physicals at the Elks Lodge from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.
Friday, July 30
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, July 31
The Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot on Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about eight miles southeast of Sidney. Participants do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Weather permitting. Lunch will be available both days. For more information, call or text Tom at 406-489-1946.
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Monday, August 2
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Monday, August 16
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Friday, August 20
The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
Thursday, August 26
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.
Saturday, September 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Friday, September 17
The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
Monday, September 20
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Thursday, September 30
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.