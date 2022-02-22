At the MonDakArt for Everyone: Ardis Jacobson and Douglas Engberg — This exhibit showcases paintings by North Dakota artists Ardis Jacobson & Douglas Engberg in a variety of mediums.
Paige Bowman Art Show — This exhibit features glas and other artwork from artist Paige Bowman, who is a self-taught glass artist living in Savage.
Onestie Krieger — This show features paintings in oil and acrylic by Williston-based artist Onestie Krieger.
Coming March 1 — Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition — This show features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
ONGOINGTeen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Wednesday, February 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve potato soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Richland County 4H Annual Fundraiser orders due today. Place an order for fruit, beef jerky, beef sticks, or snack sticks by contacting a 4H member or the Extension office at 406-433-1206.
Friday, February 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Eastern Montana Bible Camp will be held from 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 until 6 p.m. Feb. 26. This camp is open to any man or boy who wants to come and enjoy a fun filled weekend. The speaker will be Mike Bartelson, Holy Smokes BBQ w/ BBQ Shop Class on how to smoke and BBQ different meats. Shooting range, cornhole, axe throwing, archery and more. The cost is $85 for the weekend or $55 for Saturday only.
Saturday, February 26The Sidney Rock & Mineral Club Meeting & Trunk Show will meet at 1 p.m. at Microtel.
Sunday, February 27Mark Umfleet, the 2021 Country Gospel Music Association International Male Vocalist of the Year, will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Savage High School Auditorium in Savage. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, February 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Thursday, March 3-4MonDak Ag Days serves the region with resources, education, product promotion and business networking in all things agriculture. The tradeshow spans two days with over 30 vendors. The event wraps up with the annual Ag Days Banquet featuring entertainment with locally renowned Laura and the Soo Valley Boys on March 4 at 6 p.m. Attendance for the trade show is free. Tickets for the banquet are $45 and can be purchased at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce or online at: https://tinyurl.com/2cbbm7m4
Saturday, March 19The Burns Creek Inn St. Paddy’s Filthy 5K — This is an all ages 5K Run/Walk. Free beer along the way for 21+. $25 entry fee per person, t-Shirt included with registration fee. Race begins at 10 a.m. Rules and announcements beforehand. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Savage/filthy5k. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Savage Public School Athletic Department. Corned beef and cabbage served all day after the 5K. Music by Judd Burman at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Run the World Sidney Run Club.
Saturday, April 2The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.