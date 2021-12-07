At the MonDakDawson Community College Student Art Show: MDHC is pleased to partner with Dawson Community College for this Student Art Exhibition, featuring artwork by DCC art students and majors. Included works will represent a variety of media completed through coursework at the college.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, December 8The Moose Lodge will serve chili soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, December 9Join SYP for the 6th annual Classroom Supply Drive! For the first time the drive includes Brorson, Rau, Lambert, Fairview and Savage Schools along with Sidney Public Schools! The drop off event and networking will be held at the Tap House from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, December 9th.
Stockman Bank will host a Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 9 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and holiday entertainment while celebrating the season with friends and good cheer.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
Friday, December 10
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Gifts from the Heart donations (new and unwrapped) can be dropped off at the Masonic Lodge (on Main Street across from the Courthouse) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, December 11The Allison’s Cookie Jar Christmas Cookie Class will be from 2-4pm at the Meadowlark. Attendees will get to decorate Christmas themed cookies in the Meadowlark’s upstairs room. Tickets include one free drink. Learn how to hold a piping bag and use royal icing to decorate your cookies. Tickets are available at allisonscookiejar.com/cookie-classes.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Moose Christmas Dinner with social hour starting at 5 p.m and dinner served at 5:30 p.m. The lodge will provide the meal and members are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas bags for all.
The Gifts from the Heart shopping event will be at the Masonic Lodge (on Main Street across from the Courthouse) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only Richland County residents with children (ages 0-18) who feel they are in need may participate.
The 6th Annual Santa Fun Run will be held, starting at 10 a.m. There will be a 5k run and a one mile walk. Proceeds benefit the local Christmas Gifts from the Heart. You can register at Reynolds Market Facebook or Sidney Run Club Facebook. If you have questions, you can contact Libby at Reynolds or Megan at The Rush.
Reynolds Market will hold an Open House starting at 10 a.m. Sample treats. Baker’s bundle giveaway. Also, pictures with Santa from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 12The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, December 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, December 14Senior and Disabled Christmas food baskets will be distributed Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. until noon at Pella Lutheran Church, located at 418 W. Main St. in Sidney. If you or a senior or disabled person you know is in need this holiday season, call 406-433-7421 to be put on the list to receive a holiday food basket provided by Richland County Food Bank.
The Moose Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 15The Moose Lodge will serve vegetable beef soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, December 16Liberty Christian School will present their Christmas program, Christmas Foretold, on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church. Included in the program are handbell choir numbers, vocals, and recitations.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
The Red Hatters Christmas Lunch will be held at the Country Club @ 11:30.
You can call Sylvia 4067983882 or Margret 4064884613 to Rsvp by December 14th.
Friday, December 17The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, December 19The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, December 20The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, December 21Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. and then meet at 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 26The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Monday, December 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, December 28The Moose Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.