At the MonDakYouth Art Show — The 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools and runs March30-April 30. Patrons can view works by the area’s talented youth and also vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division. The Youth Art Show is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
OngoingTeen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Sunday, April 3
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Richland County Adult Softball Association men’s co-ed slow-pitch adult softball signups will take place at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 7 p.m. Contact Art Herman 406-480-9885 or Brandie Azure 406-480-0508 or contact through the Richland County Adult Softball Facebook page.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will fill Easter baskets at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 8-10
St. Matthew’s Parish and the Knights of Columbus are inviting everyone to attend Sr. Gaudia Skass’ talks on Divine Mercy at St. Matthew’s Parish. Check out the ad in this newspaper for more information.
Friday, April 8
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Music night at the Sidney Moose Club — Bring your musical instrument or voice and enjoy a night of music with other Moose members. Those attending are also welcome to dance or just listen to the music.
Saturday, April 9
The Richland County Boys & Girls Club will hold their annual Kentucky Derby Gala. This year’s theme is “Talk Derby To Me” and tickets are available at discounted prices through March 25 by texting BGCDerby22 to 76278 or online at BGCDerby22.givesmeart.com
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host their annual Moose Easter Dinner at 5:30 p.m. The lodge will provide ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dinner rolls. Members are asked to bring salad or dessert. Easter bags will be given to all members and family.
Sunday, April 10
Emmaus House will sponsor the annual Palm Sunday Procession at 1 p.m. The event, which commemorates the beginning of Holy Week, will begin in the IGA parking lot and proceed to St Matthew’s Parish Center. Following the procession there will be a light lunch with a free will donation. All are welcome to participate. Participants are asked to bring palms if they have them. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 12
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 15
The 2022 Bakken Brewfest will feature over 50 microbrews, ciders and wines mostly from Montana and North Dakota. This year’s brewfest will have more beers than ever featured. VIP Tickets are on sale for $75 and include a signature growler and early admission starting at 6 p.m. General Admission tickets are on sale for $50 with admission starting at 7 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Monday, April 18
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 19
Area residents are invited to a community listening session on April 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Extension Office. This is part of Montana State University (MSU) Extension’s effort to gather feedback from community members to learn about community needs and inform and improve the Extension Service’s programs. In addition to the listening session, MSU Extension is conducting a statewide survey. To take the survey, go to http://ow.ly/ocmF50HuY7o
Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 22
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
April 29
Emmaus House will host their annual women’s retreat April 29-May 1 at Badlands Ministries in Medora, North Dakota. This year’s retreat’s theme is “Walking With Elijah Through Solitude and Silence.” Anyone who cannot attend Friday is encouraged to come on Saturday morning. Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 25 to Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Miss Penny’s Creations hosts a Paint for a Cause Paint’N’Sip at the Ranger Lounge from 6-8 p.m. 50% of funds raised will benefit the 2022 Eastern MT Walk. See Facebook for more information and to RSVP.
Saturday, May 14
The Sidney Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. There will be vendors from all over Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Early Bird tickets allow entry at 8 a.m. are available for purchase at the gate for $15.00. General Admission hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.00. Children 14 and under are free.