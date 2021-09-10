At the MonDakAll members of the MonDak Heritage Center and interested members of the public are invited to join us on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. for the Annual Meeting of the MonDak Historical & Art Society, the 501©3 non-profit organization that oversees the operations of MDHC. MDHC members will elect board members and the Board President will provide an annual report. The meeting, which is free to the public, will also feature door prizes and refreshments.
Explore the 40th Annual Quilt & Needlework Show at the MonDak! The show runs from September 1 to October 2 and features dozens of quilts and needlework from local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists. Marvel at the fine detail of each piece and vote for your favorites. Prizes awarded to the top three vote-getters in the People’s Choice Awards are $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.
Interested in entering your work in the show? View the prospectus at https://tinyurl.com/4cwhtfzc
Open Studio Saturday will be held on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try but the class times and dates didn’t work for you? Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to paint with acrylics, or create something special together with your little one? Our classroom doors are open. Just walk in any time between 10a.m. — 4 p.m.
The Mondak Heritage Center is recognizing the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo with a special display at the MonDak Heritage Center. This exhibit features stories and photographs from the MDHC Collections and runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 30. Stop by to check it out.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, September 12The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Grandparents & Family Appreciation Breakfast and Food Drive. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at the Double Barrel
Monday, September 13A kickoff meeting for Reimagining Rural will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of the Mondak, located at 201 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney. The theme will be Rewriting the Rural Narrative and the virtual speaker will be “Brain Gain” author Ben Winchester followed by a local discussion. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Richland County Transportation (Public Schools) Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Public Meeting Room on the first floor of the Richland County Courthouse.
Tuesday, September 14The Richland County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14 with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting to follow at noon. The meeting will be held at the Fire Hall in Sidney. As per the bylaws, the LEPC will be holding elections for Chair and Secretary at this meeting.
The registration deadline for the 2021 Soil Health Bus Tour has been extended to Sept. 10. Hosted by the Montana Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, the tour will showcase farms and ranches in the Dakotas that have moved to the next level of soil health. The Soil Health Bus Tour leaves Billings on Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m. and returns to Billings on Sept. 16 around 7 p.m. An additional pickup and drop off point is also available at the Miles City Walmart. Registration costs $225 per person and includes the bus trip and most meals. Hotel rooms are not included. The tour is a unique opportunity to see what other agricultural producers have done to improve the health of their soils and the economic sustainability of their operations. For more information about the tour, accommodation details, and to register, visit the Montana Chapter of the SWCS website at www.mtswcs.org or call Marni Thompson at 406-596-119
Thursday, September 16The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Red Hatters are meeting @ 11:30am- Mimi’s Kitchen. Please Rsvp by September 14th
Margaret 488-4613 or Sylvia 406-798-3882
Friday, September 17The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 18The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Meet N Greet with a presentation on the Moose organization, the local lodge and local chapter at 11 a.m. The public is invited and unch will follow.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a steak and shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests. Members are asked to RSVP to 406-433-3017 by Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Sidney Elks Lodge #1782 will sponsor their annual Wanna Be An Elk benefit golf tournament at the Sidney Country Club with registration at 8:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. This will be a four-man scramble with a fee of $60 per golfer (cart not included). A free will offering meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. A silent and live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Contact Ryan Laqua at 406-480-9052 for more information about the tournament and Josh Herman at 509-951-2296 for more information about the auction.
Sunday, September 19The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, September 20The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22Peoples Congregational Church will host a Grab & Go Salad and Sandwich Lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The church is located at 405 10th Ave. SW. in Sidney. A free will offering will be taken. The church is using grab and go for everyone’s safety. This is perfect for a quick lunch while supporting a good cause as well. Proceeds will benefit the Church Endowment Fund.
Sidney Elks Lodge #1782 will hold a general membership meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 23The Sidney-Richland County Library is pleased to welcome acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for a special concert. The program will be held Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 121 3rd Ave. NW in Sidney. The concert is sponsored by the Library and is free to the community.
As a touring performer, Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history, and humor from the British Isles. Before the closing of the border, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, NS, where he learned a smattering of Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans. He has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 24
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney and Fairview are hosting joint E-rase your E-waste events again this year. Collection times for the weekend event in Sidney are from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25. In Sidney, the 2021 collection site is again the Richland County Shop, next to the Fairgrounds.
Fairview’s collection event is on Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Fairview collection site will be at the water station on 9th Street.
Please note, drop offs can be made during event times only. As in recent years, Yellowstone E-waste Solutions out of Billings is the e-cycler for the event.
The event is open to area residents throughout the MonDak.
Saturday, September 25
The Fairview Chamber is hosting an E-waste recycling event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fairview Fresh Water Depot. Residents can bring unwanted computers, printers and other electronic devices for disposal, which keeps them out of the landfill.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a picnic dinner fundraiser for the Girl Scouts from 5:30-7 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Girl Scouts. The public is invited.
Sunday, September 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, September 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The second in a series of three meetings for Reimagining Rural will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney. The meeting’s theme will be “We did it and you can too!” and feature short stories of successful projects from rural Montana community leaders that made things happen. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Thursday, September 30
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, October 4
The third scheduled meeting for Reimagining Rural will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney. The theme will be Winning in Winnett. Attendees will hear about how residents in Winnett, population 182, went from possible dissolution of their county to a robust Beef to Schools program, new housing and construction of a new community center. The meeting is free and open to the public.