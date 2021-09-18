At the MonDakExplore the 40th Annual Quilt & Needlework Show at the MonDak! The show runs from September 1 to October 2 and features dozens of quilts and needlework from local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists. Marvel at the fine detail of each piece and vote for your favorites. Prizes awarded to the top three vote-getters in the People’s Choice Awards are $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.
Interested in entering your work in the show? View the prospectus at https://tinyurl.com/4cwhtfzc
Open Studio Saturday will be held on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try but the class times and dates didn’t work for you? Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to paint with acrylics, or create something special together with your little one? Our classroom doors are open. Just walk in any time between 10a.m. — 4 p.m.
The Mondak Heritage Center is recognizing the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo with a special display at the MonDak Heritage Center. This exhibit features stories and photographs from the MDHC Collections and runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 30. Stop by to check it out.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, September 19The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, September 20Please help the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon during the grand reopening of the Sidney-Richland County Library on Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. The library will also be hosting an open house from 3-6 p.m.
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22Peoples Congregational Church will host a Grab & Go Salad and Sandwich Lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The church is located at 405 10th Ave. SW. in Sidney. A free will offering will be taken. The church is using grab and go for everyone’s safety. This is perfect for a quick lunch while supporting a good cause as well. Proceeds will benefit the Church Endowment Fund.
Sidney Elks Lodge #1782 will hold a general membership meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 23The Sidney-Richland County Library is pleased to welcome acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for a special concert. The program will be held Thursday, Sept. 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 121 3rd Ave. NW in Sidney. The concert is sponsored by the Library and is free to the community.
As a touring performer, Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history, and humor from the British Isles. Before the closing of the border, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, NS, where he learned a smattering of Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans. He has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Jeanne Stone-Shedden, Montana Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services Counselor will present information on Accommodation in the Workplace. Ms. Stone-Shedden will look at several common disabilities that are seen in the workplace due to aging or injury and discuss what is reasonable and how to have that conversation with an employee. She will also provide examples and resources that can be used by both employees and employers. Registration is required for this webinar and can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/44amyp8a . You will receive a confirmation email after registering. Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point.
Friday, September 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney and Fairview are hosting joint E-rase your E-waste events again this year. Collection times for the weekend event in Sidney are from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25. In Sidney, the 2021 collection site is again the Richland County Shop, next to the Fairgrounds.
Fairview’s collection event is on Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Fairview collection site will be at the water station on 9th Street.
Please note, drop offs can be made during event times only. As in recent years, Yellowstone E-waste Solutions out of Billings is the e-cycler for the event.
The event is open to area residents throughout the MonDak.
Saturday, September 25The Fairview Chamber is hosting an E-waste recycling event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fairview Fresh Water Depot. Residents can bring unwanted computers, printers and other electronic devices for disposal, which keeps them out of the landfill.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a picnic dinner fundraiser for the Girl Scouts from 5:30-7 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Girl Scouts. The public is invited.
Sunday, September 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, Septembe 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The second in a series of three meetings for Reimagining Rural will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney. The meeting’s theme will be “We did it and you can too!” and feature short stories of successful projects from rural Montana community leaders that made things happen. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Thursday, September 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 3Pella Lutheran Church is starting a DIVORCECARE SEMINAR/SUPPORT GROUP.
Meet at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT each sunday at 4:30pm. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger”, “Facing My Loneliness”, “New Relationships”, “Kid Care”, and “Forgiveness”. For more information, any questions and or to register please call Pastor Audrey or Chole at 406-433-3350.
Monday, October 4The third scheduled meeting for Reimagining Rural will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney. The theme will be Winning in Winnett. Attendees will hear about how residents in Winnett, population 182, went from possible dissolution of their county to a robust Beef to Schools program, new housing and construction of a new community center. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Thursday, October 14Sidney Young Professionals will host a Bewitching Book Exchange from 6-8 p.m. at the SIdney-Richland County Library. SYP will be touring the library and learning about the recent updates to the library as well as hosting a book exchange. Attendees are asked to bring a wrapped book for the exchange and try their luck in the book cauldron as well. All extra books will be donated to the library.