At the MonDakThe 31st Annual Miniature Art Show is currently exhibiting at the MonDak Heritage Center. One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday,
December 12
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday,
December 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Sidney Soccer Association board meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney Middle School room 132. Anyone who would like to get involved with soccer is invited.
Tuesday,
December 14Senior and Disabled Christmas food baskets will be distributed Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. until noon at Pella Lutheran Church, located at 418 W. Main St. in Sidney. If you or a senior or disabled person you know is in need this holiday season, call 406-433-7421 to be put on the list to receive a holiday food basket provided by Richland County Food Bank.
The Richland County Pachyderm Club will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in Sidney at the South 40 in the Richland Room.
The Moose Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Sidney High School Winter Concert at 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym.
Wednesday, December 15The Moose Lodge will serve vegetable beef soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, December 16Liberty Christian School will present their Christmas program, Christmas Foretold, on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church. Included in the program are handbell choir numbers, vocals, and recitations.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
The Red Hatters Christmas Lunch will be held at the Country Club @ 11:30.
You can call Sylvia 4067983882 or Margret 4064884613 to Rsvp by December 14th.
Friday,
December 17The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday,
Monday,
Tuesday,
December 21Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. and then meet at 6 p.m.
Sunday,
Monday,
Tuesday,
