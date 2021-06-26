At the MonDakA Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical photographs and information about schools in and around Richland County. The images and stories come from the MDHC collections.
Bill Lord’s Prairie Rose, which begins June 9 nd runs through July 31, is a photography exhibition, showcasing images of Northeastern Montana and Bill’s ranching partner Rose.
Join us for a performance of Cymbeline by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks on Friday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by MonDak Heritage Center, Best Western Prairie Inn & Suites, Blue Rock Distributing and Footers. Many other businesses and individual donors also contributed to bring MSIP to Sidney. Look for their names in the performance’s program. For more information about the performance in Sidney call 406-433-3500.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, June 27Mary and Bill Forrester will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from noon until 4 p.m. at the People’s Congregational Church in Sidney. Friends and neighbors are welcome to join the celebration of this milestone in their marriage and to socialize with family and relatives.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, June 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, July 3The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
All-School Reunion activities all day for Lambert High School. Street Dance from 9 p.m. until midnight with the Relics providing music.
Sunday, July 4Lambert Independence Day Celebration — Starts at 7 a.m. with breakfast in the Lambert School cafeteria; 9 a.m.- Church service in the old gym; 11 a.m.- Little Tykes Bike Parade followed by the Main Parade; Noon- Main St. BBQ; 1 p.m.- A variety of events; 1:30 p.m.- Lambert’s Got Talent in the old gym; 3:30 p.m.- BINGO in the old gym; 5-7 p.m. Smokin’ and Jokin’ BBQ Supper; 6 p.m.- Softball; 8 p.m. Music on Main Street; Dark- Fireworks.
Monday, July 5The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Tuesday, July 6
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose vaccine at this clinic. The health department is located at 1201 W. Holly St. in Sidney. Call 406-433-2207 for more details.
Saturday, July 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9-1-1 Hero Run. Watch for posters. Or follow on FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
Tuesday, July 13
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Moderna two-dose vaccine at this clinic. Those receiving the Moderna two-dose vaccine should plan on attending an additional clinic 4-6 weeks later to receive the second dose.
Democrats picnic, Veterans Park 6:00pm, Food will be served, COme share ideas and prepare for our Fair Booth.
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Monday, July 19
Tuesday, July 20
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose vaccine at this clinic.
Tuesday, July 27
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Moderna two-dose vaccine at this clinic. Those receiving the Moderna two-dose vaccine should plan on attending an additional clinic 4-6 weeks later to receive the second dose.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Monday, August 2
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Monday, August 16
Saturday, September 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6
Monday, September 20
