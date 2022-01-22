At the MonDakPaige Bowman Art Show- This show features glass and other artwork from artist Paige Bowman. Paige is a self-taught glass artist living in Savage. Her work has appeared most recently at art museums in Montana and New Mexico.
Carla Leland Photography Show- This photography show features images of ranching, cattle, horses, and classic Western life. Carla Leland is a western lifestyle photographer based in Western North Dakota/Eastern Montana.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, January 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, January 25Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve knoephla from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, January 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Cattle-Ac hosts musician Rick Adams at 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 29Johnson’s Hardware will host a Meet the Medearis’/Farewell to the Johnsons Open House from noon until 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The Rodiron Bar & Grill hosts musician Rick Adams at 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, January 31The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, February 2An eight-week cornhole league starts at 1035 Brewing at 6 p.m.. BYO bags or use theirs.
Friday, February 4Girl Scouts will begin taking orders for cookies and continue through Feb.20 with deliveries expected in the middle of March. Girl Scout Cookie lovers can expect their usual favorites including the ever popular thin mints along with tagalongs, do-si-dos, samoas, lemon-ups, trefoils, girl scout s’mores and toffee-tastic. Along with those, the GSA is introducing a new cookie this year — Adventurefuls. A box of cookies will cost $4 for most, with girl scout s’mores and toffee-tastic costing $5 per box. Call Deb at 406-480-9236 to be sure a Girl Scout takes your oder.
February 8The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon at the Richland County Fire Hall.
Thursday, February 10Join Sidney Young Professionals (SYP) for Fajita night at Mimi’s Kitchen from 6-8 p.m. A group favorite where attendees learn how to prep a freezer meal and take it home to save for another night. Participants will get to try the recipe that night while learning the tricks of the trade from Chef Amy. Participation is capped at 20 people and it is $12 a person. Registration is open at www.sypsidney.com