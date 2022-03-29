At the MonDakOnestie Krieger — Features paintings in oil and acrylic by Williston-based artist Onestie Krieger through March 26.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
OngoingTeen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Sunday, March 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
March 28-29Final dates for Sidney Summer Girls Fast Pitch Sign-ups are March 28-29 from 5-7pm at the Sidney Middle School Cafeteria. This program is for all girls ages 5 to 18 as of January 1, 2022. For more information, call Terri Moore at 406-480-9649.
Monday, March 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 29Watford City, North Dakota writer and musician Jessie Veeder has released her first children’s book, “Prairie Princess” featuring beautiful oil painting illustrations by Williston artist Daphne Johnson-Clark. The Sidney-Richland County Library is hosting an author meet and greet, reading, signing, music and creative activity for all ages featuring Jessie Veeder on March 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about developing safe food products with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Byron Chaves-Elizondo. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Paint for Post Prom with Miss Penny at the Ranger Lounge at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person and 50% will be used to help defer the cost accrued in planning and putting on Post Prom. Please RSVP to Penny Filler prior to the event. Pricing includes all supplies, the full food and drink menu will be available for order at your cost.
Friday, April 1The Knights of Columbus will hold a Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, located at 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
The Eagle Foundation invites you to Bunny BINGO at the Taphouse Bar & Grill at 6 p.m. This adults only night of fun helps raise money for teacher grants. Contact the Foundation for details.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family night movie from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with free popcorn. Candy and drinks will be for sale. Bring a pillow and blanket if you wish. The movie will be Back To The Future 3.
Saturday, April 2The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a picnic dinner fundraiser for the Savage Band. All proceeds collected will be used to assist the Savage Band on their trip to play at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. The public is invited.
Sunday, April 3The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 4Richland County Adult Softball Association men’s and co-ed slow-pitch adult softball signups will take place at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 7 p.m. Contact Art Herman 406-480-9885 or Brandie Azure 406-480-0508 or contact through the Richland County Adult Softball Facebook page.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will fill Easter baskets at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 6-8St. Matthew’s Parish and the Knights of Columbus are inviting everyone to attend Sr. Gaudia Skass’ talks on Divine Mercy at St. Matthew’s Parish.
Friday, April 8Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Music night at the Sidney Moose Club — Bring your musical instrument or voice and enjoy a night of music with other Moose members. Those attending are also welcome to dance or just listen to the music.
Saturday, April 9The Richland County Boys & Girls Club will hold their annual Kentucky Derby Gala. This year’s theme is “Talk Derby To Me” and tickets are available at discounted prices through March 25 by texting BGCDerby22 to 76278 or online at BGCDerby22.givesmeart.com
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host their annual Moose Easter Dinner at 5:30 p.m. The lodge will provide ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dinner rolls. Members are asked to bring salad or dessert. Easter bags will be given to all members and family.
Sunday, April 10Emmaus House will sponsor the annual Palm Sunday Procession at 1 p.m. The event, which commemorates the beginning of Holy Week, will begin in the IGA parking lot and proceed to St Matthew’s Parish Center. Following the procession there will be a light lunch with a free will donation. All are welcome to participate. Participants are asked to bring palms if they have them. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 12The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 15The 2022 Bakken Brewfest will feature over 50 microbrews, ciders and wines mostly from Montana and North Dakota. This year’s brewfest will have more beers than ever featured. VIP Tickets are on sale for $75 and include a signature growler and early admission starting at 6 PM. General Admission tickets are on sale for $50 with admission starting at 7 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16A celebration of life service for Jim Burch will be held at the VFW at 2 p.m. All are welcome to come in remembrance of Burch’s life.
Monday, April 18The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 19Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 22
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Emmaus House will host their annual women’s retreat April 29-May 1 at Badlands Ministries in Medora, North Dakota. This year’s retreat’s theme is “Walking With Elijah Through Solitude and Silence.” Anyone who cannot attend Friday is encouraged to come on Saturday morning. Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 25 to Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Miss Penny’s Creations hosts a Paint for a Cause Paint’N’Sip at the Ranger Lounge from 6-8 p.m. 50% of funds raised will benefit the 2022 Eastern MT Walk. See Facebook for more information and to RSVP.
Saturday, May 14
The Sidney Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market will be at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. There will be vendors from all over Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Early Bird tickets allow entry at 8 a.m. are available for purchase at the gate for $15.00. General Admission hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.00. Children 14 and under are free.