At the MonDakDawson Community College Student Art Show: MDHC is pleased to partner with Dawson Community College for this Student Art Exhibition, featuring artwork by DCC art students and majors. Included works will represent a variety of media completed through coursework at the college.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, November 17The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Bean Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday , November 18Turkey Bingo will be held at Eastside Elementary School in Fairview.
The Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Rod Iron. RSVP by November 16 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, November 19The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter meets every third Friday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall in Savage, MT except in December and August.
The Northeastern Arts Network 2021-22 Big Sky Concert Series continues in Sidney this Friday night with Twin Kennedy. This concert will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Season tickets and individual event tickets can be purchased at the door. Ticket prices are: season tickets- Adults $50, Senior $45, Students $35 and Family $100. At the door- Adults $15, Senior $13, Student $10. For concert information contact Leann/MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500, Jill Wagner 406-489-4304, or Candy Markwald 406-488-4155.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, November 20The MonDak Heritage Center hosts HarvestFest 2021 at 7 p.m. Limited tickets are being sold. Enjoy seasonal beers, RedNeck Brats and entertainment by Twin Kennedy. Tickets are $50 for non members and $40 for members. Membership can be purchased when you buy your tickets to receive the discount. Proceeds support live music, exhibits, programs and collection preservation at the MonDak Heritage Center and through the Northeastern Arts Network, including concerts in area schools.
Sunday, November 21The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, November 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, November 23Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 24The MonDak Heritage Center will host a pottery glazing class (truck and tree) at 6 p.m. The cost is $50.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold TIPS training with registration beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the class will run from 5-8 p.m. Attendees must register by Nov. 17 by calling 406-433-3017. The class is open to anyone interested in TIPS training for bartending.
Friday, November 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, November 28The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, November 29The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Friday, December 3St Matthew’s Craft Bazaar, sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will take place Friday, December 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 310 7th St SE, Sidney, MT. Lunch will be available. For information contact Kelly at 406-482-5878 (evenings)
Saturday, December 4Boys & Girls Club of Richland County, in collaboration with the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, is sponsoring their Second Annual Christmas Shoppe for kids on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave SE in Sidney. This event allows children through the age of 12 to shop for members of their family for a nominal fee of $5/shopper. BGC staff and volunteers will package and label all of the gifts. During this time, parents can visit all of the great businesses in Sidney. A holiday movie will be shown from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. with treat bags for attendees for a free will donation.
St Matthew’s Craft Bazaar, sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas, will also take place on Saturday, December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be available. For info contact Kelly at 406-482-5878 (evenings)
Who did it? The answers will all be revealed at the Sidney Jaycees Rise to Power on the Campaign Trail Murder Mystery on December 4th, 2021 at the Sidney Elks Lodge!
RSVP tickets can be purchased by messaging the Sidney Jaycees Facebook, with Crystal at Carquest, Amanda at Tractor Supply, or Kayla or Wayne at Wick Kid Repair! RSVP tickets are $25 for couples and $15 for singles. Day of event tickets can be purchased at the door starting at 5pm December 4th, with couples being $30 and singles being $20. Come join the Sidney Jaycees in finding out who did it?
Social hour will start at 6pm with finger foods served and the Elks will have the bar open! Event is for 21 years old and over only!
Sunday, December 5The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Tuesday, December 7Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
Thursday, December 9Join SYP for the 6th annual Classroom Supply Drive! For the first time the drive includes Brorson, Rau, Lambert, Fairview and Savage Schools along with Sidney Public Schools! The drop off event and networking will be held at the Tap House from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, December 9th.
Saturday, December 11
The Allison’s Cookie Jar Christmas Cookie Class will be from 2-4pm at the Meadowlark. You’ll get to decorate Christmas themed cookies in the Meadowlark’s upstairs room. Tickets include one free drink. Learn how to hold a piping bag and use royal icing to decorate your cookies. Tickets are available at allisonscookiejar.com/cookie-classes.
Sunday, December 12The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Sunday, December 19The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Sunday, December 26The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.