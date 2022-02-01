At the MonDakPaige Bowman Art Show features glass and other artwork from artist Paige Bowman. Paige is a self-taught glass artist living in Savage.
Carla Leland Photography Show- This photography show features images of ranching, cattle, horses, and classic Western life.
Art for Everyone: Ardis Jacobson and Douglas Engberg — This exhibit showcases paintings by North Dakota artists Ardis Jacobson & Douglas Engberg in a variety of mediums.
The 15th Annual Celebrating Chocolate is on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Attendees will celebrate “Love Around The World” this year with an internationally inspired menu of delicious appetizers accompanied by tasty chocolate treats from Lisa Combel of Orleans Cuisine in Sidney. Featuring music by Acoustic Eidolon.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, February 2An eight-week cornhole league starts at 1035 Brewing at 6 p.m.. BYO bags or use theirs.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve creamy chicken and wild rice soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m..
Friday, February 4Girl Scouts will begin taking orders for cookies and continue through Feb.20 with deliveries expected in the middle of March. Girl Scout Cookie lovers can expect their usual favorites including the ever popular thin mints along with tagalongs, do-si-dos, samoas, lemon-ups, trefoils, girl scout s’mores and toffee-tastic. Along with those, the GSA is introducing a new cookie this year — Adventurefuls. A box of cookies will cost $4 for most, with girl scout s’mores and toffee-tastic costing $5 per box. Call Deb at 406-480-9236 to be sure a Girl Scout takes your order.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, February 6The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, February 7The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, February 8The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon at the Richland County Fire Hall.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Board of Officers meeting at 5:30 p.m. A Moose membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 9The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve split pea and ham soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, February 10Join Sidney Young Professionals (SYP) for Fajita night at Mimi’s Kitchen from 6-8 p.m. A group favorite where attendees learn how to prep a freezer meal and take it home to save for another night. Participants will get to try the recipe that night while learning the tricks of the trade from Chef Amy. Participation is capped at 20 people and it is $12 a person. Registration is open at www.sypsidney.com
Friday, February 11The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host Family Movie Night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with free popcorn. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pillow or blanket if they wish.
Saturday, February 12The Sidney Moose Lodge will host Super Bingo at 1 p.m. with a regular session and a blackout round for $100
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Sweetheart Chicken Fried Steak Dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. with music to follow for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 8
Sunday, February 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, February 14The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, February 15Women of the Moose will meet for supper at 5 p.m. followed by a membership meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, February 16The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a cook’s choice soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, February 18The Northeastern Arts Network 2021-22 Big Sky Concert Series welcomes Acoustic Eidolon to the MonDak Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Consisting of Hannah Alkire (cello and vocals) and Joe Scott (double-nick guitjo, ukulele and vocals) this musical duo performs original music, covers and weaves stories of the music and their travels and life between songs. For concert information contact Leann/MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500, Jill Wagner 406-489-4304, or Candy Markwald 406-488-4155.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, February 20The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, February 21The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, February 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Board of Officers meeting at 5:30 p.m. A Moose membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve potato soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, February 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, February 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, February 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.