At the MonDakThe 31st Annual Miniature Art Show is currently exhibiting at the MonDak Heritage Center. One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, December 26The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Monday, December 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Sidney Eagle Basketball Alumni Games, Boys Team 6:30
Tuesday, December 28COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic from 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Richland County Health Department. Vaccines available are: Moderna — two-dose, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) — one-dose, and Pfizer — (two-dose for 12 and older). No appointment is necessary. Bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. You will spend as much as 30 minutes or longer at the clinic, including a 15-minute monitoring period following vaccination and any other unforeseen wait time Call 406-433-2207 with any questions.
The Moose Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
The Sidney Eagle Girls Basketball Alumni Games will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, December 31New Year’s Eve
A benefit for Britney Samuelson will be held at 5 p.m. at the VFW. The benefit will include live music, a chili feed, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and live music by Brett Heron.
2022JanuaryThe Richland County Senior Centers offer congregate meals each week at the following locations:
Sidney Center- Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Fairview Center- Monday & Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Lambert Center- Tuesday at noon
Savage Center- Thursday at noon
Saturday, January 1
New Year’s Day
Tuesday, January 4COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic from 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Richland County Health Department. Vaccines available are: Moderna — two-dose, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) — one-dose, and Pfizer — (two-dose for 12 and older). No appointment is necessary. Bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. You will spend as much as 30 minutes or longer at the clinic, including a 15-minute monitoring period following vaccination and any other unforeseen wait time Call 406-433-2207 with any questions.
Sunday, January 9The First Lutheran Church of Savage is hosting its annual Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner from noon — 3:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Tuesday, January 11COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic from 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Richland County Health Department. Vaccines available are: Moderna — two-dose, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) — one-dose, and Pfizer — (two-dose for 12 and older). No appointment is necessary. Bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. You will spend as much as 30 minutes or longer at the clinic, including a 15-minute monitoring period following vaccination and any other unforeseen wait time Call 406-433-2207 with any questions.
Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.
Monday, January 17The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center will honor several excelling businesses and individuals within the community during the Annual Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The annual banquet is a networking opportunity for the business community and celebrates the creativity, longevity and innovation of our own. An Italian meal will be catered by The TapHouse Bar and Grill and a cash bar will be available.
Awards this year include Past President, Educator of the Year, the Agriculture Award, the Horizon Award and the Entrepreneur Award. The most distinguished award, The Sunrise Spirit Award, will be presented to the family of late board member, Jeremy Norby.
Tickets are on sale at the Sidney Chamber for $40.
Tuesday, January 25
Snacks and Chat, a teen support group for anxiety and depression meets at Pella Lutheran Church from 7-8:30 p.m.