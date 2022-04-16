At the MonDakYouth Art Show — The 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools and runs March30-April 30. Patrons can view works by the area’s talented youth and also vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division. The Youth Art Show is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, April 17
Cornerstone Pentecostal Church invites you to their Easter Service on Sunday, April 17 at 2301 3rd Street NW. Sunday school begins at 10:30 and the Worship Service is at 11:00am. After the service, enjoy kids activities, prizes & games, & family Easter photos. Services performed by Pastor Charles Johnston & Ministro Leonardo Garcia Sr. Servicio disponible en Español
Monday, April 18Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 19A Job Fair will take place on Tuesday April 19, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at the RIchland County Event Center. The Job fair is free and open to the public. The Chamber, Richland County Library, Richland County Fair and Rodeo, Sidney Job Service and Sidney Health Center are the hosts for this event. Registration is open for businesses through April 13 and so far there are over 20 potential employers attending. For more information Call Katie at the Chamber at (406) 433-1916 or send her an email at admin@sidneymt.com.
Area residents are invited to a community listening session on April 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Extension Office. This is part of Montana State University (MSU) Extension’s effort to gather feedback from community members to learn about community needs and inform and improve the Extension Service’s programs. In addition to the listening session, MSU Extension is conducting a statewide survey. To take the survey, go to http://ow.ly/ocmF50HuY7o
Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday,
April 20Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Thursday, April 21
The Richland Red Hatters will meet at 11:30 at Gulliver’s for lunch. Please RSVP by April 19 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
Friday, April 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23Richland County Democrats are sponsoring an Eastern Montana US House Democratic forum/banquet at the Sidney-Elks Club. Penny Ronning, Mark Seeney and Skyler Williams, Democratic candidates for the US House Seat, will speak and answer questions. No host social meet and greet from 5-6 p.m. Catered dinner and entertainment from 6-7 p.m. Candidate forum from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. To make reservations (pay at the door) call 406-480~1706 or email RichlandMTDemocrats@gmail.com and provide name and number of tickets wanted.
Sunday, April 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, April 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Friday, April 29Emmaus House will host their annual women’s retreat April 29-May 1 at Badlands Ministries in Medora, North Dakota. This year’s retreat’s theme is “Walking With Elijah Through Solitude and Silence.” Anyone who cannot attend Friday is encouraged to come on Saturday morning. Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 25 to Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter will hold their annual Eastern Montana SCOOTFEST Bike Show at the Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 (12 and under free). Enjoy vendors, booths, kids activities, bike rodeo, poker walk and motorcycle events. The Biker Ball featuring the Relics starting at 9 p.m. at the Cattle-AC. Call Dawn Guenzi at 406-939-0183 to register or for info.
Monday, May 2Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Saturday, May 7St. Matthew’s Spring Fling semi-formal dance for students in grages 6-8 will be held from 7-11 p.m. at St Matthew’s Parish Center.The cost is $10 per person. Dress Code: Boys — no jeans, shorts or t-shirts; girls — no shorts or pants. Modest dresses are encouraged. The dance is a lock-in for safety. Students may only leave early if picked up by a parent. For info call Colleen Haralson at 406-482-2680.
Tuesday, May 10The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Thursday, May 12Miss Penny’s Creations hosts a Paint for a Cause Paint’N’Sip at the Ranger Lounge from 6-8 p.m. 50% of funds raised will benefit the 2022 Eastern MT Walk. See Facebook for more information and to RSVP.
Saturday, May 14The Sidney Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. There will be vendors from all over Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Early Bird tickets allow entry at 8 a.m. are available for purchase at the gate for $15.00. General Admission hours will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.00. Children 14 and under are free.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.