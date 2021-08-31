At the MonDakExplore the 40th Annual Quilt & Needlework Show at the MonDak! The show runs from September 1 to October 2 and features dozens of quilts and needlework from local and regional quilters, crafters, and artists. Marvel at the fine detail of each piece and vote for your favorites. Prizes awarded to the top three vote-getters in the People’s Choice Awards are $50 for First Place, $30 for Second Place, and $20 for Third Place.
Interested in entering your work in the show? View the prospectus at https://tinyurl.com/4cwhtfzc
An exhibit now open at the MonDak Heritage Center is a collection of works by Max Schorer. Max Schorer’s Pop Cars features colorful, pop culture characters. From the North Dakota Art Gallery Directors Association. The exhibit will be at the MonDak Aug. 4-Sept. 4.
The Mondak Heritage Center is recognizing the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo with a special display at the MonDak Heritage Center. This exhibit features stories and photographs from the MDHC Collections and runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 30. Stop by to check it out.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Thursday, September 2The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 3The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 4The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Tuesday, September 7MOPS (Moms of Pre-Schoolers), a Christian-based international organization for moms who are expecting through pre-school, has scheduled a playdate for 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in Sidney.
Thursday, September 9The Sidney Young Professionals is hosting a Candidate Round Table from 6-8 p.m at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Join the Sidney Young Professionals for a Candidate Round table. All of the local candidates who will be on the ballot this November will be present to answer questions in small groups ahead of voting.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 10The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 11The Boys & Girls Club of the Mondak’s annual Color Race will be an in-person this year and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Participants who register by Sept. 1 will be provided a white themed t-shirt. The course begins and ends at Johnson Park located at the corner of 11th Street and 9th Avenue SW in Sidney. Participants can also participate virtually from any location. Participants may register as an individual or a team. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/259tfvcu
The city of Williston, North Dakota will host the XWA Air Show at 14151 Commerce Drive from 7 a.m.-noon. The event is free and open to all ages. The event features a fly-in and pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.; airplane rides ($25) and displays from 7-10 a.m.; Customs/Border Protection/Overland Aviation ribbon cutting 9 a.m.; and the air show from 10-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Back To School Treasure Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Moose Park.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a chicken dinner for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 12The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Monday, September 13Richland County Transportation (Public Schools) Committee will meet at 10:30a at the Public Meeting Room on the first floor of the Richland County Courthouse.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 16The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 17The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 18The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Meet N Greet with a presentation on the Moose organization, the local lodge and local chapter at 11 a.m. The public is invited and unch will follow.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a steak and shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests. Members are asked to RSVP to 406-433-3017 by Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Sunday, September 19The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, September 20The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, September 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney and Fairview are hosting joint E-rase your E-waste events again this year. Collection times for the weekend event in Sidney are from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25. In Sidney, the 2021 collection site is again the Richland County Shop, next to the Fairgrounds.
Fairview’s collection event is on Saturday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Fairview collection site will be at the water station on 9th Street.
Please note, drop offs can be made during event times only. As in recent years, Yellowstone E-waste Solutions out of Billings is the e-cycler for the event.
The event is open to area residents throughout the MonDak.
Saturday, September 25The Fairview Chamber is hosting an E-waste recycling event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fairview Fresh Water Depot. Residents can bring unwanted computers, printers and other electronic devices for disposal, which keeps them out of the landfill.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a picnic dinner fundraiser for the Girl Scouts from 5:30-7 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Girl Scouts. The public is invited.
Sunday, September 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO beginning at 1 p.m.
Monday, Septembe 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.