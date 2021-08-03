At the MonDakA new exhibit opening today at the MonDak Heritage Center is a collection of works by Max Schorer. Max Schorer’s Pop Cars features colorful, pop culture characters. From the North Dakota Art Gallery Directors Association. The exhibit will be at the MonDak Aug. 4-Sept. 4.
The Mondak Heritage Center is recognizing the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo with a special display at the MonDak Heritage Center. This exhibit features stories and photographs from the MDHC Collections and runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 30. Stop by to check it out.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Monday, August 9The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards for members and qualified guests at 5 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 12The Sidney Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at the Sidney Elk’s Lodge located at 123 Third St. SW. The program will be presented by the Glasgow office of the National Weather Service.
Sidney Public Schools substitute teacher training will be held Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. in the cafeteria at Sidney High School. A post high school degree is preferred but not required. The required workshop is for all individuals planning to work as substitute teachers during the 2021-2022 school year. All K-12 substitute teachers are strongly encouraged to attend this annual training as it serves to identify many of the procedures and expectations of substitute teachers. Individuals not able to attend this training need to contact the administration office at 433-2366.
Friday, August 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Sunday, August 15The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds will go to the Fairview Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, August 16The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards for members and qualified guests at 3:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 7th Street SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, August 19Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will hold it’s chapter meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Catte-Ac.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests at 6 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
Friday, August 20The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Child ID event and bake sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Sunday, August 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, August 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards for members and qualified guests at 3:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 26The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests at 6 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
Friday, August 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, August 30
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards for members and qualified guests at 3:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6
Friday, September 17
The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
Monday, September 20
Thursday, September 30
