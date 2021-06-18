At the MonDakA Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical photographs and information about schools in and around Richland County. The images and stories come from the MDHC collections.
Bill Lord’s Prairie Rose, which begins June 9 nd runs through July 31, is a photography exhibition, showcasing images of Northeastern Montana and Bill’s ranching partner Rose.
Summer Art Camps will also begin in June. Call for details.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, June 20The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a Father’s Day breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon. Dads eat free.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, June 21The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Thursday, June 24Red Hatters, Country Club @11:30am, RSVP by June 23rd to Sylvia 406-798-3882 or Margret 406-488-4613
Friday, June 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, June 27Mary and Bill Forrester will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from noon until 4 p.m. at the People’s Congregational Church in Sidney. Friends and neighbors are welcome to join the celebration of this milestone in their marriage and to socialize with family and relatives.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
Monday, June 28
Saturday, July 3
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
All-School Reunion activities all day for Lambert High School. Street Dance from 9 p.m. until midnight with the Relics providing music.
Sunday, July 4
Lambert Independence Day Celebration — Starts at 7 a.m. with breakfast in the Lambert School cafeteria; 9 a.m.- Church service in the old gym; 11 a.m.- Little Tykes Bike Parade followed by the Main Parade; Noon- Main St. BBQ; 1 p.m.- A variety of events; 1:30 p.m.- Lambert’s Got Talent in the old gym; 3:30 p.m.- BINGO in the old gym; 5-7 p.m. Smokin’ and Jokin’ BBQ Supper; 6 p.m.- Softball; 8 p.m. Music on Main Street; Dark- Fireworks.
Monday, July 5
Tuesday, July 6
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose vaccine at this clinic. The health department is located at 1201 W. Holly St. in Sidney. Call 406-433-2207 for more details.
Saturday, July 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9-1-1 Hero Run. Watch for posters. Or follow on FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
Tuesday, July 13
The Richland Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. The clinic will be offering the Moderna two-dose vaccine at this clinic. Those receiving the Moderna two-dose vaccine should plan on attending an additional clinic 4-6 weeks later to receive the second dose. Dates for a corresponding second-dose clinic will be provided at the first clinic. The health department is located at 1201 W. Holly St. in Sidney. Call 406-433-2207 for more details.
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Monday, July 19
Tuesday, July 20
Tuesday, July 27
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Monday, August 2
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Monday, August 16
Saturday, September 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6
Monday, September 20
