At the MonDak
The 31st Annual Miniature Art Show is currently exhibiting at the MonDak Heritage Center. One of the best and most anticipated art shows of the year, the Miniature Art Show highlights artists from around the world who work in the miniature format.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist's growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, December 15
The Moose Lodge will serve vegetable beef soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, December 16
Liberty Christian School will present their Christmas program, Christmas Foretold, on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church. Included in the program are handbell choir numbers, vocals, and recitations.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members.
The Red Hatters Christmas Lunch will be held at the Country Club @ 11:30.
You can call Sylvia 4067983882 or Margret 4064884613 to Rsvp by December 14th.
Friday, December 17
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, December 18
The next Mondak Music Association jam session will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Mondak Heritage Center. All musicians are encouraged to attend.
Sunday, December 19
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, December 20
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, December 21
Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. and then meet at 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 26
Monday, December 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, December 28
The Moose Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. A membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
2022
January
The Richland County Senior Centers offer congregate meals each week at the following locations:
- Sidney Center- Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
- Fairview Center- Monday & Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
- Lambert Center- Tuesday at noon
- Savage Center- Thursday at noon
Monday, January 17
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center will honor several excelling businesses and individuals within the community during the Annual Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The annual banquet is a networking opportunity for the business community and celebrates the creativity, longevity and innovation of our own. An Italian meal will be catered by The TapHouse Bar and Grill and a cash bar will be available.
Awards this year include Past President, Educator of the Year, the Agriculture Award, the Horizon Award and the Entrepreneur Award. The most distinguished award, The Sunrise Spirit Award, will be presented to the family of late board member, Jeremy Norby.
Tickets are on sale at the Sidney Chamber for $40.