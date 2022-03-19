At the MonDak
Onestie Krieger — Features paintings in oil and acrylic by Williston-based artist Onestie Krieger through March 26.
Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition now through April 30. Features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Ongoing
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Sunday, March 20
The Sidney Moose Club will hold a breakfast fundraiser from 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds donated to Savage Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 21
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Lodge of Sons of Norway is offering a Hardanger class for beginners. Classes begin March 21, 6 p.m. at Pella Church. Hardanger is a traditional Norwegian embroidery technique using even-weave fabric and features cutwork for interest. For further information please contact Becky Kallevig at 406-480-9190 or Lucy Lovec at 406-973-1594.
Tuesday, March 22
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2-6 p.m. at the Well at Williston State College. Employer registration deadline is March 17.
Free men’s health screening for ages 55 to 75 by appointment from 4-7 p.m. in the Cancer Care Suite at Sidney Health Center. The event is being scheduled in conjunction with National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Savage Public School will present Into the Woods Jr at 7 p.m in the high school auditorium. The production features students in grades 5-12.
Friday, March 25
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
Savage Public School will present Into the Woods Jr at 7 p.m in the high school auditorium. The production features students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, March 26
Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3-11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center
Savage Public School will present Into the Woods Jr at 7 p.m in the high school auditorium. The production features students in grades 5-12.
Sunday, March 27
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
March 28-29
Final dates for Sidney Summer Girls Fast Pitch Sign-ups are March 28-29 from 5-7pm at the Sidney Middle School Cafeteria. This program is for all girls ages 5 to 18 as of January 1, 2022. For more information, call Terri Moore at 406-480-9649.
Monday, March 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 29
Watford City, North Dakota writer and musician Jessie Veeder has released her first children’s book, “Prairie Princess” featuring beautiful oil painting illustrations by Williston artist Daphne Johnson-Clark. The Sidney-Richland County Library is hosting an author meet and greet, reading, signing, music and creative activity for all ages featuring Jessie Veeder on March 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about developing safe food products with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Byron Chaves-Elizondo. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 1
The Knights of Columbus will hold a Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, located at 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
Saturday, April 2
The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, April 6
Field to Fork webinar, 2-3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
Friday, April 8
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick hall, St. Matthews Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. Cost is $13 per person.
Sunday, April 10
Emmaus House will sponsor the annual Palm Sunday Procession at 1 p.m. The event, which commemorates the beginning of Holy Week, will begin in the IGA parking lot and proceed to St Matthew’s Parish Center. Following the procession there will be a light lunch with a free will donation. All are welcome to participate. Participants are asked to bring palms if they have them. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
April 13
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 20
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 29
Emmaus House will host their annual women’s retreat April 29-May 1 at Badlands Ministries in Medora, North Dakota. This year’s retreat’s theme is “Walking With Elijah Through Solitude and Silence.” Anyone who cannot attend Friday is encouraged to come on Saturday morning. Those interested are asked to RSVP by April 25 to Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or
Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.