Thursday, Feb. 6
Resound Community Youth Worship Night, 6-12th grade at Faith Alliance Church. Sponsored by Faith Alliance Church, Pella Lutheran Church, Shepherd of the Valley Church, and Sidney Assembly of God Church; 7-9 p.m. Contact: 406-433-112.
Arthritis exercise six-week semester, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.
Northeastern Arts Network presents Seffarine in concert, MonDak Heritage Center, 7-9 p.m. Seffarine is a duo formed by singer Lamiae Naki and oud player/flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. Their repertoire varies from classical Arabic and Andalusian music to original compositions influenced by the music of widely varying cultures, such as Spanish flamenco, classical Persian music, and American jazz.
Leadership Task Force, Sidney Chamber, 7-8 a.m.
Richland County Republican Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner, Sidney Country Club, 5-9 p.m. Come meet and converse with the Republican candidates for federal and state offices. Dinner will be served at 6:30 Live auction after dinner. Meal tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for students.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Savage Senior Center, 178 East Main Street, Thursday at 12 p.m.
Resound — Youth Worship Night, Faith Alliance Church, Sidney, 7-9 p.m. Youth sixth — 12th grade are invited.
Friday, Feb. 7
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third Street NE, Sidney, Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Women’s Retreat: Prayer Changes Everything, Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview, 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. Cost is $20. Register by calling 406-742-5523.
Rockin’ Your Heart Cattlemen’s Ball, Richland County Fair Event Center, 5-10 p.m. Beef dinner and dancing with live music. Tickets are $50 each and available at the Foundation for Community Care.
Celebrating Chocolate, MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 7 p.m. Tickets are $60/person or $50/MDHC member. Must be 21 or over to attend. This year get a taste of Morocco through color and samples of dishes offered. Enjoy an amazing menu of sweets and savories crafted to fit the theme by Simply Scrumptious, a wine pull, and a silent auction that will have the perfect gift for someone you love. Performing this year is SEFFARINE, led by Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and oud player/flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp.
Spaghetti dinner for Boy Scout Troop 187, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-7 p.m. Public invited.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
2020 Sidney Soccer registration for recreational teams. In-person registration from 5-7 p.m. at Sidney Middle School, Rm. 312. Registration fee: $60 per player ($40 for high school players); must be 5 years old by April 1, 2020.
Missoula Children’s Theater will be in Sidney February 10-15. Presenting Jack and the Beanstalk. Auditions will take place Monday, Feb. 10, starting at 4 p.m., in the Sidney Middle School Auditorium. Performance Friday at 12:45 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. This event is open to all Sidney area students K-12. No fee to participate.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fairview Senior Center, 217 Fifth Street West, Fairview, Monday & Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Arthritis exercise six-week semester, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.
Sunrise Festival of the Arts Committee, Sidney Chamber, 4-5 p.m.
Missoula Children’s Theater rehearsal, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 4 p.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third Street NE, Sidney, Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fox Lake Senior Center, Main Street, Lambert, Tuesday at 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at the Country Club at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Feb 10 to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613.
Missoula Children’s Theater rehearsal, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 4 p.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fairview Senior Center, 217 Fifth Street West, Fairview, Monday & Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Tomato soup and dessert, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Savage Senior Center, 178 East Main Street, Thursday at 12 p.m.
Missoula Children’s Theater rehearsal, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 4 p.m.
Smartphone class, Cellular Plus, Sidney, 5 p.m.
Paint Night, Date Night, MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 6 p.m. Learn the art of acrylic pouring with your loved one as you each create two 11” x 14” poured paint canvases together. This special class will include beverages and baked goodies to share, as well as all necessary materials. Space is limited, so please call us at 406-433-3500 or visit our website to pay and reserve your spot today.
Caregivers Support Group, offering support to all community caregivers. Peoples Congregational Church, 405 10th Ave. SW, Sidney, MT; 406-433-3707.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lower Yellowstone Irrigations Districts and the Board of Control, annual meeting and election. Moose Lodge, 12 p.m.
Missoula Children’s Theater performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 12:45 p.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third Street NE, Sidney, Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Valentines Day Dance, VFW Sidney, 8 p.m.
Sweetheart Dinner and Dance, Sidney Moose Lodge, members and qualified guests. Ribeye steak, shrimp or both. RSVP to the lodge at 433-3017 by Monday, Feb. 10.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Missoula Children’s Theater performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney High School spring play auditions, middle school auditorium, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
Sidney City Council, 6:30 p.m., Sidney City Hall.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fairview Senior Center, 217 Fifth Street West, Fairview, Monday & Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Sidney High School spring play auditions, middle school auditorium, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third Street NE, Sidney, Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fox Lake Senior Center, Main Street, Lambert, Tuesday at 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fairview Senior Center, 217 Fifth Street West, Fairview, Monday & Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Chef’s choice soup and dessert, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Chamber Board meeting, Sidney Chamber, 8 a.m.
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Savage Senior Center, 178 East Main Street, Thursday at 12 p.m.
Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m. Join other history buffs in an interesting discussion of this month’s selected book. Free refreshments.
Friday, Feb. 21
Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third Street NE, Sidney, Tuesday & Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Feb. 22
3D Pen Workshop, MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Avenue SE, Sidney, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Learn the art of drawing in the third dimension in a brand-new, hour-long 3D Pen Workshop. 3D pen drawing is a handheld version of 3D printing that allows you to draw with plastic in the air. All necessary materials and instruction are included. Space is limited, so please call us at 406-433-3500 or visit the website to pay and reserve a spot today. Maximum two people per one hour time slot. Time slots open on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parenting conference, Faith Alliance Church, Sidney, 9 a.m. Learn to build into and raise up youth and children. It’s an interactive event watching a parenting series offered by Paul David Tripp with breakout sessions between each webinar. All parents, grandparents or anyone who works with youth or children can join. Lunch and child care offered. Cost is $10, which will cover entry to the event, Paul Tripp’s “Parenting” book, child care, and lunch.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney High School spring play first rehearsal, middle school auditorium, 3:45-6:30 p.m. Rehearsals run Monday through Thursday until March 26.
Wednesday, Feb. 25
Potato soup, fry bread and dessert, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, Feb. 28
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Monday, March 30
Sidney High School spring play tech rehearsal, middle school auditorium, 3:45-9:30 p.m. Tech rehearsals will run through April 2.
Friday, April 3
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Saturday, April 4
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Sunday, April 5
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.