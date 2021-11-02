At the MonDakDawson Community College Student Art Show: {/span}MDHC is pleased to partner with Dawson Community College for this Student Art Exhibition, featuring artwork by DCC art students and majors. Included works will represent a variety of media completed through coursework at the college.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three: {span}This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.{/span}
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, November 3
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Taco Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, November 4The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, November 5The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, November 6The MonDak Music Association will meet at the MonDak Heritage Center at 1 p.m. The association is in the process of creating monthly jam session for local musicians. For more information, join the private Facebook group MonDak Music Association.
Froid Lutheran Church will host a Lutefisk Supper from 4-7 p.m. The meal includes lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, lefsa, buns and many other Scandinavian goodies. The cost is $18 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Preschool and under are free. The church is located at 309 Main St. in Froid.
The MonDak Heritage Center will hold Open Studio Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All ages welcome. Price varies depending on medium and size.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a meet and greet at 11 a.m. with a presentation on the Moose organization as well as the Sidney Moose Lodge and Chapter. All members and the public are welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a ribeye and shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Nov. 2 at 406-433-3017.
Sunday, November 7The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Lambert Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, November 8The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, November 9The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 10The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Chicken Noodle Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, November 11The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, November 12The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, November 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a picnic dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. with all proceeds gong to the Richland County Food Bank. The public is invited.
The Eagle Foundation will host Turkey Bingo from 6-10 p.m. at the TapHouse Bar & Grill. This is an 18 and older event.
Sunday, November 14The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, November 15The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, November 16The Sidney Moose Lodge Women of the Moose will serve supper at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, November 17The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Bean Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday , November 18Turkey Bingo will be held at Eastside Elementary School in Fairview.
The Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Rod Iron. RSVP by November 16 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole at 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, November 19The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter meets every third Friday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall in Savage, MT except in December and August.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, November 21The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, November 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, November 23Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 24The MonDak Heritage Center will host a pottery glazing class (truck and tree) at 6 p.m. The cost is $50.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold TIPS training with registration beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the class will run from 5-8 p.m. Attendees must register by Nov. 17 by calling 406-433-3017. The class is open to anyone interested in TIPS training for bartending.
Thursday, November 25Thanksgiving Day
Friday, November 26The Sidney Moose Lodge will host family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, November 28The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, November 29The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to members and qualified guests.
Saturday, December 4
Boys & Girls Club of Richland County, in collaboration with the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, is sponsoring their Second Annual Christmas Shoppe for kids on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9-11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave SE in Sidney. This event allows children through the age of 12 to shop for members of their family for a nominal fee of $5/shopper. BGC staff and volunteers will package and label all of the gifts. During this time, parents can visit all of the great businesses in Sidney. A holiday movie will be shown from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. with treat bags for attendees for a free will donation.
Sunday, December 5
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Tuesday, December 7
Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
Sunday, December 12
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Sunday, December 19
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Sunday, December 26
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.