At the MonDakArt for Everyone: Ardis Jacobson and Douglas Engberg — This exhibit showcases paintings by North Dakota artists Ardis Jacobson & Douglas Engberg in a variety of mediums.
Paige Bowman Art Show — This exhibit features glas and other artwork from artist Paige Bowman, who is a self-taught glass artist living in Savage.
Onestie Krieger — This show features paintings in oil and acrylic by Williston-based artist Onestie Krieger.
Coming March 1 — Jennifer and Brian Matthews Exhibition — This show features the work of a couple who travel throughout North Dakota and surrounding states capturing the beauty of the natural world.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
ONGOINGTeen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets every first and third Mondays at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Sunday, February 27Mark Umfleet, the 2021 Country Gospel Music Association International Male Vocalist of the Year, will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Savage High School Auditorium in Savage. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, February 28The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hamburgers and hotdogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 1The Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 will host a Fat Tuesday Pancake and Sausage meal from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome. The meal will be held in Ned Shinnick Hall at the St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 7th St. SE in Sidney.
Thursday, March 3-4MonDak Ag Days serves the region with resources, education, product promotion and business networking in all things agriculture. The tradeshow spans two days with over 30 vendors. The event wraps up with the annual Ag Days Banquet featuring entertainment with locally renowned Laura and the Soo Valley Boys on March 4 at 6 p.m. Attendance for the trade show is free. Tickets for the banquet are $45 and can be purchased at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce or online at: https://tinyurl.com/2cbbm7m4
Friday, March 4The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a family night movie from 7:30-9:30 p.m. with free popcorn. Candy and drinks will be for sale. Bring a pillow and blanket if you wish.
Sunday, March 6The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m
Monday, March 7The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 8The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 11The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Music night at the Sidney Moose Lodge- Bring your musical instrument or voice and enjoy a night of music with other Moose members. Those attending are also welcome to dance or just listen to the music.
Sunday, March 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 14The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 15Women of the Moose will have supper at 5 p.m. followed by a Women of the Moose meeting at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 17The Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at Sunny’s at 11:30. RSVP by March 16 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
Friday, March 18The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19The Burns Creek Inn St. Paddy’s Filthy 5K — This is an all ages 5K Run/Walk. Free beer along the way for 21+. $25 entry fee per person, t-Shirt included with registration fee. Race begins at 10 a.m. Rules and announcements beforehand. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Savage/filthy5k. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Savage Public School Athletic Department. Corned beef and cabbage served all day after the 5K. Music by Judd Burman at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Run the World Sidney Run Club.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Meet N Greet at 11 a.m. Members and the public are invited to learn what the Moose organization is and their local activities and community service projects.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a steak and/or shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Tuesday, March 15.
Sunday, March 20The Sidney Moose Club will hold a breakfast fundraiser from 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds donated to Savage Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 21The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 22The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve supper at 5 p.m. The Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m. and a membership meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 25The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 27The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have Bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers and hot dogs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, April 2The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.