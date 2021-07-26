At the MonDakBill Lord’s Prairie Rose, which begins June 9 and runs through July 31, is a photography exhibition, showcasing images of Northeastern Montana and Bill’s ranching partner Rose.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Thursday, July 29The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.
The Sidney Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at the Sidney Elk’s Lodge located at 123 Third St. SW. The speaker will be Jamie Larson, who will discuss the picnic and the 100th Annual Richland County Fair & Rodeo.
Friday, July 30The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney Class of 1970 — 50th Reunion
July 30-31, 2021 at the VFW Hall located at 124 2nd Ave NE in Sidney
Friday 5 p.m. registration and hors d’ oeuvres Saturday: Tours and golf; 5 p.m. Socializing and Supper. The VFW Building will be open both days for gathering. Contact: Alidia Dore 406-480-0488
Saturday, July 31The Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot on Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about eight miles southeast of Sidney. Participants do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Weather permitting. Lunch will be available both days. For more information, call or text Tom at 406-489-1946.
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Monday, August 2The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Thursday, August 12The Sidney Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at the Sidney Elk’s Lodge located at 123 Third St. SW. The program will be presented by the Glasgow office of the National Weather Service.
Saturday, August 14The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Monday, August 16The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Thursday, August 19Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will hold it’s chapter meeting at 6:30pm at the Catte-Ac
Friday, August 20The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
Thursday, August 26The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.
Saturday, September 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.
Monday, September 6The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Friday, September 17The Sidney Area Chamber and Trades & Promotions Committee is hosting a Sidewalk Sale from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participating merchants will place items on the sidewalk in front of their business. Participants are encouraged to make their sidewalk displays engaging with tables, tents and decorations.
Monday, September 20The Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets the first and third Mondays of each month. The group meets at Pella Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. and the east entry door is open. Anyone is welcome.
Thursday, September 30
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will host Off the Clock from 5-8 p.m. This event features live music, a 50/50 raffle and pop-up businesses. Many downtown businesses will extend their hours and have special offers during this time. The chamber will also offer VIP Experience tickets which will include special offers by merchants only available to ticket holders and a meal catered by Reynolds Market. To purchase a VIP Experience ticket, go to https://tinyurl.com/2mtm85cz. To reserve a spot for a pop-up location, contact the chamber ASAP at 406-433-1916.