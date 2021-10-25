At the MonDak
The MonDak will host Men of Worth on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. as part of the Northeastern Arts Network (NAN) Big Sky Concert Series. Contact the MonDak or NAN for season tickets, priced at $50 for adults, $45 for seniors, $35 for students and family passes are $100. Prices at the door are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students.
Other acts for the 2021 NAN Big Sky Series include Twin Kennedy (HarvestFest!) on Nov. 19; Acoustic Eidolon on Feb. 18 and John Roberts Y Pan Blanco on March 11.
An exhibit titled Deana Novak: Jack of All continues. This show is about being a curious artist.
Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli: Act Three — This exhibit features sharply rendered subjects and expresses the artist’s growing concerns and anxieties about water and fire in the West.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, October 24
St. Matthew’s Church will host their annual Fall Dinner from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The meal will include turkey and dressing with all the trimmings (including pie). The cost is $12 per plate, with children 5 and under free. The church is located at 310 7th St. SE in Sidney. For more information on the church go to www.stmattsidney.com
Customers who ordered apples and/or pears during the annual Kiwanis fruit sale will be able to pick them up between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Fruit may be picked up one block north of Action Auto at the Johnson Hardware storage building.
Richland Youth Hockey’s online registration is open for all age groups 4-18 years old. Skaters 6 and under can register for two month sessions running November-December 2021 and January-February 2022. Equipment rental is available through RYH. Visit www.richlandrangers.org to register your player and for additional information. Contact Tim Averett with questions 406-489-0169.
The DivorceCare group meets every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church. For more information, call Pella Lutheran at 433-3350.
Monday, October 25
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 26
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a Board of Officers meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 27The MonDak Heritage Center will be offering a beginner’s scarf knitting class at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve beef stew from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, October 28
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve hot dogs for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cornhole for members at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church will host a Halloween Costume Dance at the Parish Center Gym from 7-10 p.m. for students in grades 6-8. Admission is $10 per person. Refreshments will be served and those in costume can enter to win a door prize. The dance is a lock-in event. Students will be allowed to leave early if picked up and signed out by a parent. Health safety guidelines will be followed to prevent the spread of disease.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve family night supper for members and qualified guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a Childrens’ Halloween Carnival from 1-3 p.m. All children will receive a “Tommy Moose” Halloween bag.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a chicken fried steak dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 406-433-3017. Music to follow.
Sunday, October 31
Reynolds Market will hold their annual Halloween Costume Contest at 2 p.m. for ages infant to 12 years old. There will also be a family group costume contest. Prizes will be awarded. Also the Sidney Jaycees will host a Trunk or Treat after the contest in the Reynolds’ parking lot.
Monday, November 1
Wednesday, November 3The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Taco Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, November 4
Friday, November 5
Saturday, November 6
Froid Lutheran Church will host a Lutefisk Supper from 4-7 p.m. The meal includes lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, lefsa, buns and many other Scandinavian goodies. The cost is $18 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Preschool and under are free. The church is located at 309 Main St. in Froid.
The MonDak Heritage Center will hold Open Studio Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All ages welcome. Price varies depending on medium and size.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a meet and greet at 11 a.m. with a presentation on the Moose organization as well as the Sidney Moose Lodge and Chapter. All members and the public are welcome.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a ribeye and shrimp dinner from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for members and qualified guests. RSVP by Nov. 2 at 406-433-3017.
Sunday, November 7
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Lambert Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, November 8
Tuesday, November 9
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 10
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Chicken Noodle Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday, November 12
Saturday, November 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will host a picnic dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. with all proceeds gong to the Richland County Food Bank. The public is invited.
Sunday, November 14
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, November 15
Tuesday, November 16The Sidney Moose Lodge Women of the Moose will serve supper at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, November 17The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Bean Soup from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday , November 18Turkey Bingo will be held at Eastside Elementary School in Fairview.
The Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Rod Iron. RSVP by November 16 to Sylvia at 406-798-3882 or Margaret at 406-488-4613.
Friday, November 19The Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter meets every third Friday of the month at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Hall in Savage, MT except in December and August.
Sunday, November 21
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Monday, November 22
Tuesday, November 23
Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
The Sidney Moose Lodge Board of Officers will meet at 5:30 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 24
The MonDak Heritage Center will host a pottery glazing class (truck and tree) at 6 p.m. The cost is $50.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold TIPS training with registration beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the class will run from 5-8 p.m. Attendees must register by Nov. 17 by calling 406-433-3017. The class is open to anyone interested in TIPS training for bartending.
Friday, November 26
Sunday, November 28
Monday, November 29
Sunday, December 5
Tuesday, December 7
Art for Relaxation classes will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center from 5:30-7:15 p.m. The cost is $18. Participants can stay an extra hour for Yoga with Grace for an additional $2.
Sunday, December 12
Sunday, December 19
Sunday, December 26
