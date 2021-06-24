Montana’s Percent for Art Program once again offers an opportunity for artists to contribute to a new public space. Established by the Legislature in 1983, Percent for Art provides that a portion of the funds for the construction or renovation of appropriate state buildings be allocated for the acquisition of works of art for inclusion in the space.
The new Life Sciences Building at MSU-Billings is designed by Architect Mike Dowling of Dowling Architects; it’s a complex of three buildings combined into one large functioning facility for the MSU-Billings life and health science programs. Classrooms, laboratories, an auditorium and offices combine to create an environment for learning and progressing through a rewarding college experience. Art for the facility is sought to highlight and complement building elements or to tell a story with the sciences as a theme.
Apply now and good luck! The total artwork budget is $20,000. The deadline for submission is July 15, 2021.