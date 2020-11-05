1. Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
2. Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
