The Richland County Health Department’s Communities in Action Program is hosting a 2022 Action Summit in Sidney on May 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration.
Communities in Action (CIA) was established to provide a community platform and build partnerships, working together to improve the quality of life in Richland County. CIA consists of action groups designed to meet the goals of the strategic plan that came about from the first community health assessment in 2005. The goal of the 2022 Action Summit is to re-introduce CIA to the community, find out what our Action Groups have been up to, and to reach out to community members who are able to support the action groups with their unique skills and insights.
Our keynote speaker will be Lawrence Rhone. He is originally from North Carolina, but has settled in Flaxville, Montana after serving in the United States Army. Lawrence serves on many councils and coalitions, such as the Advisory Council on Vocational Rehabilitation and the Farmer Veterans Coalition, sharing his knowledge, experience and resource network on a national platform. He has successfully established the Community Resource Center in Scobey, an accredited drop-in crisis center. Lawrence will share his lessons learned on how he was able to establish this much needed resource through patience, community outreach, and sheer determination. He will also provide suggestions on how we can create that same change in our community.
The 2022 Action Summit is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. For questions, please contact Stephanie Reynolds at 406-433-2207.
A very special thank you goes out to the 2022 Action Summit’s sponsors: Stockman Bank, Sidney Health Center, Mid-Rivers, OneOK, Interstate Engineering, the Williston Stars Fund and Richland County.