The Greater Sidney Area 7th Annual Community Christmas Concert is fast approaching and the choir needs new members. Practices for the choir begin Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sidney. The choir is volunteer, non-denominational and previous experience is not required. Anyone aged 16 and older is welcome to join the choir and attend Sunday practices.
The choir will practice every Sunday from Oct. 10 to Nov. 28, culminating with the
performance at the Sidney Middle School on Dec. 5. Each practice lasts about an hour and a half. Sheet music is provided and those interested are encouraged to attend whenever they can.
Choir music is chosen and conducted by talented local musicians. This year the directors include Tyler Harris of Froid, Lana Hekkel of Sidney, and Nathan Louisignau of Savage. Accompanists include Katherine Bidegaray and Synnevah Meldahl.
The concert has become a local tradition, with 30-40 performers sharing their musical talents to ring in the season, share talents and support the local food bank.
The church is located at 1215 5 th St. SW in Sidney.
Please come and join the choir to celebrate the birth of Christ and share live music with the community. Practice begins this Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m.
For more information contact Peggy Ann Strupp at pstrupp@gmail.com or call 406-480-4643.