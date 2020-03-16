Sidney Police Chief DiFonzo retirement banquet postponed:
In the interests of public health and to comply with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, the city of Sidney and the Sidney Police Department have regrettably and indefinitely postponed Chief Frank DiFonzo’s retirement banquet that was scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Sidney Country Club.
Sidney Chamber postpones Brew Fest:
The Bakken Brew Fest, originally scheduled for April 11, 2020, has been postponed because of concerns regarding the coronavirus. The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture plans to reschedule the event for sometime this summer. Chamber officials are in the process of contacting brewers to determine which date is the best option for everybody.
High school spring activities suspended indefinitely:
The MHSA Executive Board, during a conference call to conduct Association business on Monday morning, took the following action regarding MHSA spring activities: All MHSA spring activities will be indefinitely suspended until further notice. This includes practices and contests/meet/festivals.
Fish Fry Fridays cancelled because of coronavirus:
The Sidney Knights of Columbus has cancelled its Fish Fry Fridays events as a precaution due to the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson who contacted the Sidney Herald. The 2020 Fish Fry Fridays had been scheduled for March 20, March 27 and April 3. For information, contact the Sidney Knights of Columbus or St. Matthew’s Parish Center.
Indoor Fun Fly and Static Air Show, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, 2020, is cancelled by the Sidney Plane Folks.