The Richland County Treasurer would like to remind taxpayers that the second payment of 2020 real property taxes and first payment of 2021 mobile home taxes are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 because of the Memorial Day holiday. Payments and payment coupons may be mailed or brought to the Richland County Treasurer, 201 West Main, Sidney, MT 59270. Office hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For customer convenience, payment drop boxes are located in the Courthouse lobby and in the alley behind the Courthouse. Any payments postmarked, dropped in the drop boxes or brought to the Treasurer’s office after 5 p.m. on June 1 will be assessed penalty and interest charges according to MCA 15-16-101. Call 406-433-1707 with any questions.