The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be repairing a failed culvert on MT-23 near mile marker 2 in Richland County. The road will be closed to all traffic during daylight hours on Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30. The designated detours will be County Road 350, County Road 119, and MT-261 (See detour route in green below). There are no commercial vehicle restrictions along the detour route. The estimated completion of project repairs and opening of the roadway will be June 30th.
Travelers are encouraged to adjust their travel time and schedules accordingly. Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is dedicated to expediting this project and apologizes for any inconvenience.
Motorists are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment, as well as signs indicating reduced speed limits. Posted limits are enforced until signs indicate that the work zone has ended. Fines double when workers are present in the work zone.
For updated information travelers are encouraged to visit MDT’s Travel Information Map https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/.Culv