Court Help Connect is a free service where you can video chat with a trained court staff member who can answer basic legal questions and help you with court forms. The Court Help Connect stations include everything you’ll need to complete your forms: a laptop, printer, paper, and a live person to answer your questions. You can find a Court Help Connect station in Anaconda, Conrad, Dillon, Glasgow, Glendive, Hamilton, Harlowton, Havre, Lewiston, Miles City, and Polson. Call 444-9300 to schedule an appointment. Bookmark https://courts.mt.gov/selfhelp for the full list of locations.
To find free legal information and forms, check out MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, try our smart search bar. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1 (800) 666-6899. Support free legal information for all Montanans at mtlsa.org/donate/.