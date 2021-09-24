Drug Free Communities sponsors coloring page creation contest Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The Drug Free Communities is holding a Coloring Page Creation Contest for all Richland County middle and high school students.This year’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”The rules for the contest are:Pictures should be drawn on a standard 8x11 paper sizeThe drawing MUST be traced in black marker and submitted with NO colorThe contest is open to all Richland County middle and high school studentsAll submissions must be received by Oct. 15, 2021Entrants should include their name, age and phone number with entries.The winner of the contest will have their drawing printed and passed out to elementary students during Red Ribbon Week (Nov. 1-5) and also receive an Amazon Gift Card.Submissions may be dropped off at each school’s front office or mailed to the Richland County Health Department, c/o Jaylea Siroky, 1201 W. Holly St. #1, Sidney, MT 59270 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contest School Sport High School Middle School Drug Community Coloring Student Drawing Entrant Load comments