The Drug Free Communities is holding a Coloring Page Creation Contest for all Richland County middle and high school students.

This year’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”

The rules for the contest are:

Pictures should be drawn on a standard 8x11 paper size

The drawing MUST be traced in black marker and submitted with NO color

The contest is open to all Richland County middle and high school students

All submissions must be received by Oct. 15, 2021

Entrants should include their name, age and phone number with entries.

The winner of the contest will have their drawing printed and passed out to elementary students during Red Ribbon Week (Nov. 1-5) and also receive an Amazon Gift Card.

Submissions may be dropped off at each school’s front office or mailed to the Richland County Health Department, c/o Jaylea Siroky, 1201 W. Holly St. #1, Sidney, MT 59270

