Early Childhood Screenings will be conducted for the following schools for ages 3-5:
Savage School District- Tuesday, March 15 from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. in the Savage School Gym. For appointments call 406-776-2317.
Rau/Brorson Districts- Tuesday, March 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Rau School Gym. For appointments call 406-482-1088.
Lambert School District- Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. in the Lambert School Gym. For appointments call 406-774-3333.
Richey School District- Wednesday, March 16 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Richey Elementary School. For appointments call 406-773-5523.
Fairview School District- Thursday, March 31 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fairview Alliance Church. For appointments call 406-742-5265.
The purpose of the Early Childhood Screening is to identify those children between the ages of birth to 5-years-old who may need educational, medical, or other types of assistance for problems that may not have been detected. Areas of development to be screened include vision, hearing, speech-language, fine motor, gross motor and concepts. Children entering kindergarten next fall will also be included in this screening and are encouraged to attend. Prairie View Special Services, Hi-Line Homes and the Richland County Health Department will also take part in the screenings for the schools in Richland County.
These screenings are provided at no cost as a public service by the public schools. If you have a child at home in one of the above districts, between the ages of birth to 5 years of age and would like to have him/her included in a screening, please call your school for an appointment.