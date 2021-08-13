The next Eastern Montana Business Workshop will feature Logan Jackson and be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. The workshop will be held via Zoom.
Logan Jackson, Compliance Education Specialist with the Department of Labor & Industry Employment Relations Division will provide an overview of current Montana wage law and the Independent Contractor Exemption Certificate program.
The presentation will also address requirements and common misconceptions regarding Montana wage law, employment relationships, and differing applications of employment relationships. Additionally, this presentation will provide clarity and increased understanding regarding wage law, the higher standard principle, and its applicability.
Logan has worked for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry since 2016, serving in a variety of capacities including Licensing Permit Technician and Investigator. In his current role as Compliance Education Specialist, he is working to promote education and provide the best possible service to all Montanans. In addition to his career with DLI, he has 16 years of experience in the private sector. Much of this time was focused on leadership, team building, and change management. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management, a Master of Science in Management and Leadership as well as an MBA.
He is an avid outdoorsman, who enjoys spending as much time as possible hunting, fishing, and hiking with his wife, two sons, and three springer spaniels. He is also a musician and studies Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Registration is required for this webinar and can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/msknme5x
Those registering will receive a confirmation email after registering.
Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. These educational sessions for employers take place via ZOOM the 4th Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.