Jennifer Bertrand, Claims Processing Supervisor with the Montana Unemployment Insurance Division will present information on the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES). Developed by the U.S. Department of Labor and the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA), SIDES provides a nationally standardized format for responding to UI information requests.
SIDES is a convenient and secure way for employers (or their agents) to electronically receive and respond to requests for information regarding unemployment insurance (UI) benefit claims. During the presentation, employers will learn about the many benefits of SIDES. Employers will also be provided information on how to register with SIDES.
Ms. Bertrand has been with Unemployment Insurance division since 2014. She started her career as a phone center representative, assisting customers and employers with any questions they have about claims. She quickly moved through the ranks of claims adjudication and is now a Claims Processing Supervisor. The part she enjoys most about her job is educating claimants and employers about the Unemployment Insurance program.
You will receive a confirmation email after registering.
Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. November’s presentation is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. During this webinar, employers will learn more about how Job Service can assist in setting up On-the-Job Trainings.