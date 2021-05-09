The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m.
Jessi Westerhold, Program Manager for the Department of Labor & Industry will be providing information on the Workforce Development Grant.
Westerhold recognizes that Montana businesses need skilled workers and has designed a Workforce Development Grant program to assist employers in locating, hiring and/or training applicants to fill job vacancies within self-sustaining careers. She is a strong believer that workforce development agencies must partner together to offer effective workforce solutions. The program she manages continues to adapt to industry needs and priorities.
During the webinar, Westerhold will provide an overview and purpose of the Workforce Development Grant Program, share information on the grant process, discuss the business requirements and different grant categories, and provide information on the reimbursement process.
Registration is required and can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/vwbuttxj
You will receive a confirmation email after registering.
Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. These educational sessions for employers take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
